  • new product

Intelligent, Wireless and Palm-Sized 3D Scanner SIMSCAN-E

PRNewswire August 27, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The SIMSCAN-E is an intelligent, wireless, palm-sized 3D scanner that blends lightweight design with top-tier performance. With advanced wireless scanning technology, it sets a new standard for portable and wireless 3D scanning.

The SIMSCAN-E offers significant benefits by leveraging advanced edge computing and high-definition industrial cameras to deliver exceptional precision and efficiency in capturing 3D data. With the ability to measure up to 6.3 million measurements/s, it is ideal for industries that demand high-performance scanning solutions. 

Compact and Wireless

Enjoy robust data processing and say goodbye to tangled cables. With SIMSCAN-E’s sophisticated edge computing and wireless data transfer, users are assured of freedom and flexibility for every scan. Whether you’re 3D scanning on the complex shopfloor or outdoors without access to electricity, nothing can hold you back.

SIMSCAN-E features large-capacity batteries that offer a long operating time. Its dual-power design lets users easily swap batteries without interrupting the scanning process. The intelligent battery level indicator keeps you informed throughout the scanning process. Its detachable charging base allows for seamless switching between wireless and wired modes, adapting to different scenarios and needs.

Fast, Smooth, and Efficient

Thanks to its advanced algorithm, SIMSCAN-E delivers a high measurement rate of 6.3 million measurements/s. Coupled with 81 blue laser lines and a 180-FPS frame rate, it ensures efficient and smooth scanning experiences.

Exceptional Detail Capture

Equipped with industrial cameras, image enhancement and sub-pixel feature extraction algorithms, it accurately captures every feature with high precision. 

Powered by its innovative algorithm and aerospace-grade components, its measurement accuracy is up to 0.020 mm, meeting the demands of industrial-grade high-precision 3D measurement. 

Excellent for Narrow Spaces

Flexible and lightweight, this portable 3D scanner supports instant scanning in various environments. Its short-distance camera design, with a steep view angle, greatly enhances the ability to scan hidden areas such as slots, deep holes, and channels. This significantly improves data integrity, providing more complete 3D data for further design, inspection and more.

About Scantech

SCANTECH is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software. We offer two main product categories: industrial high-precision 3D scanners and professional, cost-effective 3D scanners, including portable 3D scanners, tracking 3D scanners, industrial automated 3D systems, and professional color 3D scanners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/intelligent-wireless-and-palm-sized-3d-scanner-simscan-e-302231054.html

SOURCE SCANTECH

