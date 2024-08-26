AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Trip.com Group’s Bo Sun Named Marketing Professional of the Year at the CMO Asia Awards

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun has been named ‘Marketing Professional of the Year’ at the 2024 CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Branding & Marketing. The award, which highlights pioneering individuals and best practices in marketing, was presented to Sun in recognition of his key role in the conceptualisation and realisation of Trip.com Group’s industry-leading innovations in marketing.

The selection committee noted Sun’s role in spearheading the leading online travel services provider’s pivot to content marketing and consumption in the wake of the pandemic, a strategy which has brought together partners from across the industry to revitalise, revamp and rethink the travel experience.

Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun (pictured)

Under Sun’s leadership, Trip.com Group has harnessed its experience and resources to forge meaningful partnerships which connect travellers with destinations and services in immersive ways previously unimaginable. Sun has spearheaded collaborations spanning all aspects of the travel lifecycle, including with key service providers such as Mastercard, as well as various destination and tourism authorities, delivering innovative initiatives such as the ‘Reconnecting with the World’ campaign and the ‘Super World Trip’ livestream series. The success of these initiatives was noted by the selection committee, and has been widely recognised by industry peers, affirming Trip.com Group’s standing as an industry leader and partner of choice.

In line with the mission of the awards, CMO Asia Executive Director Dr. Aalok Pandit said, Sun was selected in recognition of his exemplary leadership, and as a source of inspiration for aspiring marketing professionals: Under the vision of Mr. Bo Sun, Trip.com Group has forged some of the most innovative, immersive and inspirational campaigns in travel, and led industry-wide transformations. We are thrilled to be able to recognise these achievements and hope that our marketing peers may find inspiration and motivation in Sun’s pioneering efforts.

The award represents the latest recognition of Sun’s visionary leadership, following his selection as Harvard Business Review China’s ‘Pioneering Figure’ (in 2020, 2021), as well as Campaign’s ‘Most Influential and Purposeful Marketer’ (in 2020, 2021, 2023).

In accepting the award, Sun expressed his appreciation for the selection committee’s nomination: At Trip.com Group, our guiding mission is ‘to pursue the perfect trip for a better world’, and we are always working towards that goal, with respect to all aspects and stages of the travel experience. It is an honour to be able to have our work recognised alongside such esteemed company. We hope that our peers will continue to join us on our journey towards the perfect trip, and we look forward to celebrating those shared achievements together.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tripcom-groups-bo-sun-named-marketing-professional-of-the-year-at-the-cmo-asia-awards-302230210.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.