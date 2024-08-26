AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TCL to Announce Brand-new Product Lineup Designed to Inspire Greatness at IFA 2024

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, today announces that it will bring a brand-new product lineup and one of its most comprehensive product displays to the upcoming IFA 2024 this September. During the show, TCL will raise the curtain on its plans for the near future with newly upgraded technologies designed to Inspire Greatness across products including QD-Mini LED TVs, TCL FreshIN air conditioners, TCL Free Built-in Series refrigerators, washing machines, mobile devices, AR glasses, commercial displays, soundbars, smart home energy solutions, an intelligent cockpit integration solution and more.

TCL to Announce Brand-new Product Lineup Designed to Inspire Greatness at IFA 2024 (PRNewsfoto/TCL)

As the world’s second-largest TV brand, TCL will reveal the latest additions to its pioneering QD-Mini LED TV lineup this year, bringing consumers unparalleled audio-visual experiences in large sizes. The company will also showcase a new category in its TV series, including the debut of a new cutting-edge sound solution developed in collaboration with one of the world’s leading audio brands.

In the smartphone segment, TCL will unveil the newest products in its NXTPAPER series as it continues bringing users more natural and enhanced experiences with the award-winning display technology optimized for human eyes. 

Alongside its technologies and products, TCL continues to inspire greatness for people around the world through collaborations with some of the world’s top sporting organizations, including official partnerships with the current champions of Europe – the Spanish National Football Team – and the national teams of Italy, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. In line with its environmental and social commitments, TCL will also showcase its achievements in ESG under the ONE TCL ESG banner for the first time, giving guests the opportunity to learn more about the company’s progress in green manufacturing and the creation of a green supply chain.

More details about TCL’s participation at IFA 2024 can be found below:

TCL IFA 2024 Global Press Conference

Date & Time: 2 PM (CEST), September 5, 2024
Location: In the summer garden right next to the Palais/Main North Entrance, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

TCL IFA 2024 Booth

Date: September 6-10, 2024
Location: Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

