  • medical research

Fujitsu tackles ‘drug loss’ in Japan through ecosystem to accelerate digitalization of clinical trials

PRNewswire August 27, 2024

Fujitsu forms strategic partnership with Paradigm and will provide offerings that leverage the power of AI

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fujitsu today announced that it will begin initiatives to attract global clinical trials to Japan and tackle the ‘drug loss’ issue by working with pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions to build a new medical data ecosystem. The efforts come under the Fujitsu Uvance Healthy Living, which aims to improve people’s well-being.

In July 2024, Fujitsu formed a strategic partnership with Paradigm Health, Inc., a US startup that provides one of the world’s most advanced clinical trial platforms. Through utilizing this platform, Fujitsu’s Healthy Living Platform, and the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service, Fujitsu and Paradigm will facilitate the collection and processing of data stored at medical institutions and speed up the clinical trial planning process.

In addition, starting today, Fujitsu will release Patient-centric Clinical Trials, a new service for automatically creating clinical trial documents using Fujitsu’s proprietary large language model (LLM). This service will be positioned in the company’s Healthy Living portfolio.

Fujitsu will continue to expand its support to include not only clinical trial planning, but also implementation, and will work to solve issues throughout the entire clinical trial process. Through these efforts, Fujitsu aims to secure 20.0 billion yen in revenue in fiscal 2030, as well as contribute to achieving a society in which patients can quickly obtain the medicine they need and choose the treatment that best suits them.

For full release click here

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited

