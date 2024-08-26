BJ88 SIGN A LUCRATIVE 8 MILLION USD SPONSORSHIP PARTNER DEAL WITH AFC BOURNEMOUTH

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BJ88, one of the fastest growing trusted brands in Asia has secured an outstanding new shirt sponsorship agreement with English premier league team AFC Bournemouth.

The new ‘long-term’ agreement kicks in from the start of the 2024/25 season

AFC Bournemouth, nick named The Cherries are a famous football team with a host of top players including England centre forward Dominic Solanke, as well as a rich history spanning over a century.

Premium Global Partners

BJ88 commented: “We are truly excited and honoured to agree this important and mutually beneficial partnership with such a historic and globally respected footballing brand as AFC Bournemouth. We have been very impressed throughout with the club’s determination and ambition, and we look to working with the club in supporting them with some exciting innovations moving forward.”

On the announcement, AFC Bournemouth commercial director Rob Mitchell commented: “The club is excited to be partnering with bj88 for in what is a record-breaking deal. Their investment will have huge significance to help us compete in the Premier League both on and off the pitch.”

BJ88 is a reputed brand based in the Philippines with proudly owned operating licenses including PAGCOR Philippines.

Best Games

BJ88 provides an exciting variety of outstanding games and experiences across major sports including cricket, football, basketball, tennis and more.

Game Providers include Providers: Jili, PG Soft, Evolution, and pragmatic play

Outstanding Player Benefits.

Easy sign up – Fast deposits and withdraws – Valuable bonuses – VIP Members area.

Safe and Secure

BJ88 advanced firewall system technology ensures members’ personal information is automatically encrypted and optimally protected.

To Experience BJ88 Outstanding Games visit here.

BJ88 is making waves through its unique platform, games and approach towards hospitality.

Register here to play BJ88 now.

Media Contact: Contact@bj88.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bj88-sign-a-lucrative-8-million-usd-sponsorship-partner-deal-with-afc-bournemouth-302230451.html

SOURCE BJ88