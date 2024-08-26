AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai and Kia Score Credit Ratings Boost, Strengthening Status as Global Automotive Players

PRNewswire August 26, 2024
  • South Korean automotive brands follow up on credit ratings upgrades from earlier in 2024 with raise to ‘A-‘ by ratings agency S&P Global
  • Diverse product lineup and balance of hybrids and fully electric models responsible for three positive ratings upgrades since February
  • Hyundai and Kia’s electrification strategy to underpin strong projected financials 

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global mobility brands Hyundai and Kia have just received a big vote of confidence from S&P Global, as the renowned ratings agency has upgraded both brands’ credit ratings to ‘A-‘. This marks a significant milestone for the Korean automotive brands, underlining their influence in the global mobility sector.

The upgrade moves S&P’s ratings for Hyundai and Kia from ‘BBB+ with a positive outlook’ to ‘A- with a stable outlook’, reflecting the brands’ development in establishing a leading market position and delivering solid financial performance.

This achievement follows similar upgrades earlier this year from ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch, which both also upgraded Hyundai and Kia’s ratings. This places the brands in the same elite category as global heavyweights like Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Honda as the only automotive companies to receive upgrades from the ‘big three’ ratings agencies in 2024.

What Has Driven the Ratings Upgrade?

The S&P Global upgrade highlights Hyundai and Kia’s strong profitability, driven by a smart mix of products and a balanced but strategic focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. The agency pointed out the companies’ increasing market share, particularly in the U.S., where their SUVs are making waves, winning awards and notching strong sales results.

“Hyundai Motor and Kia should be able to sustain strong profit and cash generation, even amid a tougher global automotive market,” S&P Global reported, adding that Hyundai and Kia have “a competitive lineup of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrids to respond to the transition to electrification.”

It’s this commitment to innovation by Hyundai and Kia – especially in the electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid spaces – that’s positioned them perfectly to ride the industry-wide wave towards electrification.

The future is bright for the brands too, as S&P Global’s stable outlook indicates confidence that both Hyundai and Kia will continue to perform strongly in the years ahead.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:
http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Hyundai Media_Hubhttps://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/newsroom, Kia Global Media Center, Genesis Newsroom

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

