Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation Announces ASEAN Film Festival 2024: Celebrating Diverse and Vibrant Cultures

From 5-28 September 2024, the Festival will showcase over 20 films from ASEAN’s leading filmmakers with free screenings in Hong Kong

Tickets are now available on the official Festival website

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation (HKAF) is delighted to announce the second edition of the ASEAN Film Festival (AFF), taking place from 5 to 28 September 2024. For the first time in Hong Kong, the Festival will feature films from all 10 ASEAN countries, offering free screening of over 20 films to foster cross-cultural understanding and celebrate ASEAN’s diverse cultures. Moreover, filmmakers, directors, and actors from around 10 featured films will participate in special sharing sessions, meeting with local youth and ASEAN students in Hong Kong to enhance their viewing experiences.

AFF 2024, a non-profit initiative themed ‘Collaboration and Co-Creation’, is a collaborative endeavour involving HKAF, the Consulates-General of ASEAN countries in Hong Kong, and more than 20 local and ASEAN partners. Its aim is to inspire and connect audiences through a celebration of film and storytelling.

“China and the ASEAN countries share a rich history of trade and understanding, providing a solid foundation for collaboration. Thanks to our Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, who has driven the efforts to engage different ASEAN countries. Recently, he also led a delegation to ASEAN countries, actively promoting Hong Kong, fostering connections, and opening up new opportunities for various business sectors. It’s with great pleasure that we bring AFF to town again this year, leveraging the power of film to create shared experiences that transcend language barriers, and emphasise Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between ASEAN and China, enhancing its position as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange across the region,” says Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of HK-ASEAN Foundation. “By showcasing ASEAN’s rich heritage and creative industries to Hong Kong audiences, particularly the younger generation, we hope they can have a unique experience of exploring ASEAN’s culture. I express my deepest gratitude to the Consul-Generals of all 10 ASEAN countries for their personal touch in recommending movies for AFF and facilitating the visit of ASEAN filmmakers to Hong Kong. Thanks also to our esteemed partners, including the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, M+, Asia Society Hong Kong Center, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Invest Hong Kong, Financial Services Development Council, Our Hong Kong Foundation, and all the chambers and associations, for enriching the Festival’s content and engagement.”

Over 20 films to showcase the vibrant diversity of ASEAN

Many renowned directors and artists from ASEAN have garnered international acclaim for their creativity and unique storytelling approach. From heartwarming comedies and inspirational dramas to suspenseful sci-fi and thrilling action films, the region’s filmmakers have made significant contributions to the ASEAN and global film industries. Hong Kong, recognised as a hub for the Asian film industry and renowned for its rich history and unique cinematic offering, welcomes ASEAN films, the new perspectives they can bring to the community and the opportunities that can be explored for co-creation.

The over 20 films to be showcased at AFF 2024 will provide Hong Kong audiences with the opportunity to explore and delve into the diverse communities of the 10 ASEAN countries through a cinematic lens. Each film serves as a window into the cultures it represents, encouraging a greater appreciation and understanding of the traditions and values of the region.

Dive into a month of films and exclusive sharing sessions with the creators

With the support of the Consulates-General of ASEAN countries in Hong Kong and various partners, AFF 2024 will also feature around 10 special sharing sessions where production teams of the films will share their inspiration and the stories behind their creations. During these sessions, filmmakers, directors, and actors from countries like Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand will engage with stakeholders and students in Hong Kong. These engagements will be complemented by post-screening dialogues with the film crews and prominent Hong Kong film industry professionals such as the director of ‘Still Human’, Oliver Chan and the director of ‘Hong Kong Family’, Eric Tsang, enhancing cultural exchange throughout the Festival.

Hong Kong’s film enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy a diverse lineup of movies, featuring notable selections including Laos’ ‘The Signal’, whose actress earned the Best Actress Nomination at the Asian New Talent Awards of the Shanghai International Film Festival, ‘The Missing’, the Philippines’ first animated film submitted for the Oscars® for Best International Feature, and ‘Malbatt: Misi Bakara,’ billed as Malaysia’s highest-budget film ever produced. Each film offers a distinct narrative, showcasing the vibrant diversity of ASEAN cinema.

Starting today, the public can log on to the official website of the ASEAN Film Festival 2024 to register for free entry tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the featured films, please refer to the appendix or visit the AFF 2024 website: https://aseanfilmfest.org/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hong-kong-asean-foundation-announces-asean-film-festival-2024-celebrating-diverse-and-vibrant-cultures-302230477.html

SOURCE Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation