AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Japan Airlines and Liverpool Football Club Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield Stadium

PRNewswire August 27, 2024

LIVERPOOL, England, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Japan Airlines (JAL) and Liverpool Football Club (LFC) are pleased to announce the grand opening of the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield Stadium, marking a key milestone in their new multi-year partnership announced in June 2024. The Japan Airlines Lounge, accessible through purchased hospitality packages, offers a vibrant space with a three-course menu and exceptional matchday service.

Japan Airlines Lounge

Officially opening hours ahead of LFC’s first home match on August 25, the new lounge design offers a fresh and unique experience that blends Japanese hospitality with the excitement of English football. Reflecting the serenity and luxury of JAL’s service, the lounge design was inspired by elements of Japanese nature and architecture, seen in the use of timbers, soft lighting, and clean lines with modern contemporary furnishings throughout. 
The Japan Airlines Lounge, occupying the former 1892 hospitality space, will be open during Liverpool FC home matches. 

Quote from Junko Sakihara, Deputy Vice President Customer Experience, Japan Airlines:
“We are thrilled to launch the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield, marking an initial key step in our multi-year partnership with Liverpool FC. This lounge uniquely blends Japanese hospitality with football, uniting two cultures that value tradition, excellence, and community. We look forward to building a strong connection between our brands.”

The lounge unveiling is part of a broader partnership between Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC, united by a shared commitment to caring for people and communities. Additional collaborations will include joint efforts through the LFC Foundation, which already kicked off with a youth soccer clinic in Philadelphia during LFC’s U.S. preseason tour. Additional programs are planned for Thailand and other regions, further strengthening ties between the two global brands.

The Japan Airlines Lounge opening celebration included Japanese cocktails like the Yuzu Sour setting the tone for an evening of elegance. Guests were given a sense of the Japan Airlines Premium experience through a roving hospitality cart offering caviar and sake. To finish, a classic Japanese pairing of whisky and dessert was served. Personalized gifts including engraved chopsticks and luggage tags were given to commemorate the unveiling. 

Together, Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC are set to inspire and connect fans and travelers worldwide, building bridges between cultures, communities, and people.

Related Links:

About Japan Airlines:
Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan’s first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 64 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious “World Class” Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.
For details and to learn more, visit JAL’s official website at https://www.jal.com/en/

Media Contact: Ally Roos, allyr@wearebmf.com

Japan Airlines

SOURCE Japan Airlines

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.