AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Release Third Signature G-SHOCK with Pro Surfer Kanoa Igarashi

PRNewswire August 28, 2024

Monochrome Design in Shades of Black and Gray Evokes the Ocean’s Waves, No Two Alike

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GLX-5600KB is the third signature model endorsed by pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

GLX-5600KB

A world-class professional surfer at the top of his sport, Igarashi currently competes on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Igarashi’s attitude of constantly challenging himself to achieve higher and higher goals is an ideal fit for the G-SHOCK brand, and he serves as an ambassador for TEAM G-SHOCK, which supports athletes who compete within time restraints.

The base model for the GLX-5600KB is the G-LIDE GLX-5600, which is packed with surfer-friendly functions. Inspired by the powerful ocean waves that Kanoa Igarashi conquers, this new shock-resistant watch is designed to withstand even the harshest environments and features a protective wire frame to keep the watch glass extra safe. The bezel and band made with mixed-color molding highlight the interplay of black and gray evoking vigorous waves in a stylish monotone design. This molding technique allows for an irregular mix of resin colors that creates differing wave patterns, no two alike, for a unique and distinctive design.

The bezel and band are made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact. Packed with Igarashi-inspired details, the timepiece features his signature on the case back, at the center top of the simple iconic face, and lit with EL backlight on the display, as well as his CT surfer number, 50, at the base of the band.

Kanoa Igarashi had this to say: “I especially like the simple yet striking black and gold color scheme of this model. The GLX-5600 has features that perfectly match my surfing style, making it a reliable partner at sea. The rugged design with wire face protectors is also a major attraction for any surfer.”

GLX-5600KB

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-third-signature-g-shock-with-pro-surfer-kanoa-igarashi-302231353.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.