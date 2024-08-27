AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Enfinity Global closes a €500 million landmark investment to build, own, and operate 1.5 GW of solar power plants in Italy

PRNewswire August 27, 2024

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, announced today the financial close of a €500 million financing that combined with project finance will fund the development and construction of 1.5 GW of solar assets in Italy. The funding has been provided through an innovative club deal structure in partnership with leading investors including Infranity, Schroders Capital, Rivage, BNP Paribas Asset Management and QIC (Queensland Investment Corporation). The financing also includes an accordion feature that would allow Enfinity to upsize to €800 million.

 

Enfinity Global Logo

 

Enfinity currently owns a portfolio of 4.8 GW of solar and energy storage projects in various stages of development in Italy, which positions the company as one of the leading independent power producers serving end customers in the country.

“We are grateful to Infranity, Schroders Capital, Rivage, BNP Paribas Asset Management and QIC for their investment and partnership in building this uniquely positioned 1.5 GW portfolio,” said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. “The energy transition to a sustainable, carbon-neutral economy that powers the future requires significant investments. At Enfinity, we take a long-term view as a responsible asset owner, creating value by being a one-stop solution for customers, investors, and partners.”

Enfinity is currently building 416 MW across 17 projects, which have long-term PPAs with investment-grade customers.

“As Enfinity advances and expands its existing 25.1 GW global portfolio, capital formation plays an instrumental enabling role. We are focused on serving deep energy markets with the right fundamentals and partnering with strategic investors and leading financial institutions,” said Ricardo Diaz, Americas CEO and Global Head of Capital at Enfinity Global. “Enfinity’s capital formation efforts are centered around establishing long-lasting relationships that efficiently scale and create value for the entire value chain as we serve customer needs.”

Infranity is a very committed and deeply experienced investor in the renewable energy sector in Europe. As such, we are very pleased to support the growth of our partner Enfinity by providing substantial financing to their portfolio of solar PV assets in Italy. Future capital needs to finance further energy transition are very substantial and Infranity will continue to actively support it,commented Garbiñe Unda Barturen, Investment Director at Infranity.

Akereos acted as sole bookrunner, structurer, and exclusive debt advisor to Enfinity Global. Milbank served as legal advisor to Enfinity Global and Ashurst served as legal advisor to the club of investors.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc. is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a portfolio of 25.1 GW of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational assets, under construction, and in different stages of development. With offices across the US, Europe, Japan, and India, the company aims to make a significant contribution to a sustainable net-zero carbon economy. Enfinity’s leadership team brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector.

SOURCE Enfinity Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.