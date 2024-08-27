AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bybit’s Summer Giveaway: Your Ticket to Beach, Please! Festival 2025

PRNewswire August 27, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce an exclusive campaign offering users the guaranteed opportunity to win Early Bird Tickets to Romania’s most anticipated urban music event, the “Beach, Please! Festival 2025”. Set against the stunning backdrop of Costinești’s seaside, this festival promises to be the highlight of the summer from July 9 to July 13, 2025.

Following the phenomenal success of last year’s festival, where Travis Scott captivated a record-breaking audience of over 120,000 fans, this year’s event is poised to be even bigger, with surprises that will elevate the festival experience to new heights.

Bybit's Summer Giveaway: Your Ticket to Beach, Please! Festival 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

How to Enter the Competition:

Step 1: Register for the Event

  • Begin by securing your chance to win. Register now to be part of this exclusive competition.

Step 2: Complete Your Identity Verification

  • Ensure that your Identity Verification Lv. 1 is completed. If you haven’t done it yet, there’s no better time to get verified.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

  • Deposit at least $100 into your Bybit account. Need guidance? Check the instructions on the Bybit home page.

Step 4: Submit Your Details

  • Fill out the Google form provided to finalize your entry. Please note that all tickets are non-transferable and will be assigned to the name you provide.

Whether you’re an urban music fan or simply looking for an unforgettable summer experience, the Beach, Please! Festival 2025 is where you need to be. With Bybit’s guaranteed ticket giveaway, your spot at one of Europe’s premier music festivals is now more secure than ever.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybits-summer-giveaway-your-ticket-to-beach-please-festival-2025-302231692.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.