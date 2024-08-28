Pismo debuts in the Global Fintech Fest 2024

Global tech specialists to discuss modernisation trends and present local clients

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pismo, the global cloud-native API-based platform, joins the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) for the first time presenting the benefits of an integrated core banking and payments platform at booth #Q16/17.

Established in India in 2022, Pismo boasts a strong team and operates an office in Bangalore.

Vishal Dalal, CEO (North America, EMEA, and APAC) at Pismo, says: “Pismo has continuously invested in developing India as one of the company’s strategic markets with the mission to offer a platform that can easily modernise banking infrastructure. With a more agile, efficient, and flexible infrastructure, Indian banks can adapt faster to changes in the client’s needs, their regulations updates, and even growing competition. All this while controlling costs and taking ownership of their technical path.”

Pismo was founded by entrepreneurs who saw the future of banking infrastructure in the cloud. In 2021, the company initiated its global expansion and now has offices in Brazil, the UK, US, Singapore and India. Among Pismo’s clients are Citi, Itaú, BTG, B3 (Brazilian Stock Exchange), Cora, Access, NG Cash, @Pay.

“Drawing from our extensive global experience, we catered to a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 banks to innovative fintech, empowering them to provide exceptional user experiences. Our microservices and APIs for payment processing and core banking are tailored to meet the needs of financial institutions worldwide. Moreover, our local presence underscores our ability to customise and deliver solutions that align with the unique requirements of the Indian market,” enthuses Varun Dudeja, Head of Business Development, APAC, at Pismo.

Local Clients

Pismo is seeing tremendous interest from financial institutions across India. So far, five banks and three fintech are actively implementing the platform. Among them City Union Bank, 42Cards and Vegapay.

Pismo platform offers an array of microservices and APIs for payment processing and core banking. These functional “building blocks” equip financial companies with the means to swiftly develop and roll out new products and services. Being cloud-based, the platform also ensures scalability to coincide with business growth, all while upholding security and availability standards.

Earlier this year, Visa International acquired Pismo. With this partnership, Pismo will be able to reach greater heights on the global scale and continue to be pivotal in the ongoing transformation and modernisation of the financial sector.

Media contact:

Patricia Bartuira

+ 1 (786) 270-6253

patricia@bmcsmart.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pismo-debuts-in-the-global-fintech-fest-2024-302230659.html

SOURCE Pismo