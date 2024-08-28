AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Pismo debuts in the Global Fintech Fest 2024

PRNewswire August 28, 2024

Global tech specialists to discuss modernisation trends and present local clients

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pismo, the global cloud-native API-based platform, joins the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) for the first time presenting the benefits of an integrated core banking and payments platform at booth #Q16/17.

Established in India in 2022, Pismo boasts a strong team and operates an office in Bangalore.

Vishal Dalal, CEO (North America, EMEA, and APAC) at Pismo, says: “Pismo has continuously invested in developing India as one of the company’s strategic markets with the mission to offer a platform that can easily modernise banking infrastructure. With a more agile, efficient, and flexible infrastructure, Indian banks can adapt faster to changes in the client’s needs, their regulations updates, and even growing competition. All this while controlling costs and taking ownership of their technical path.”

Pismo was founded by entrepreneurs who saw the future of banking infrastructure in the cloud. In 2021, the company initiated its global expansion and now has offices in Brazil, the UK, US, Singapore and India. Among Pismo’s clients are Citi, Itaú, BTG, B3 (Brazilian Stock Exchange), Cora, Access, NG Cash, @Pay.

“Drawing from our extensive global experience, we catered to a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 banks to innovative fintech, empowering them to provide exceptional user experiences. Our microservices and APIs for payment processing and core banking are tailored to meet the needs of financial institutions worldwide. Moreover, our local presence underscores our ability to customise and deliver solutions that align with the unique requirements of the Indian market,” enthuses Varun Dudeja, Head of Business Development, APAC, at Pismo.

Local Clients

Pismo is seeing tremendous interest from financial institutions across India. So far, five banks and three fintech are actively implementing the platform. Among them City Union Bank, 42Cards and Vegapay.

Pismo platform offers an array of microservices and APIs for payment processing and core banking. These functional “building blocks” equip financial companies with the means to swiftly develop and roll out new products and services. Being cloud-based, the platform also ensures scalability to coincide with business growth, all while upholding security and availability standards.

Earlier this year, Visa International acquired Pismo. With this partnership, Pismo will be able to reach greater heights on the global scale and continue to be pivotal in the ongoing transformation and modernisation of the financial sector.

Media contact:
Patricia Bartuira
+ 1 (786) 270-6253
patricia@bmcsmart.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pismo-debuts-in-the-global-fintech-fest-2024-302230659.html

SOURCE Pismo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.