AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SODA V, AI-Driven Tool, Set to Disrupt the Auto Market and Cut Car Development Time and Costs by 90%

PRNewswire August 28, 2024

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SODA.Auto, a UK-based automotive tech company, launches its flagship product – SODA V, the world’s first tool that covers all needs of automotive engineers from idea to certification to create software-defined vehicles. SODA V tool took 1.5 years and $6 million to develop.

 

 

Serving as a unified platform for Software, Electronics, and Electrical Architecture, it harnesses the capabilities of Digital Twin technologies and AI, significantly reducing time spent on each routine task. For instance, test coding that previously took 3 days can now be reviewed in just 15 minutes.

“Tesla consistently operated within the SDV paradigm, innovating new approaches and tools for internal use only. SODA.Auto adopted this strategy but expanded it to serve a wider audience,” added Florian Rohde, ex-Tesla, Managing Partner at iProcess LLC, USA.

With SODA V, automakers can build new SDVs in less than 1 year, a fraction of the traditional 5-year timeline, with a $600,000 budget compared to the industry standard of $40 million. This will lead to more units on the market, lower prices for end users, and cars becoming more technologically advanced with better user experiences.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a radical transformation, driven by the need for faster innovation cycles. Companies can develop, test, and integrate new vehicle features in as little as 7 days with SODA.Auto,” said Matas Simonavicius, ex-CTO at CHARGE CARS.

SODA V, unlike all other industry players’ solutions, exclusively covers the entire vehicle development cycle, from idea and requirements to validation and certification, replacing at least 15 commonly used expensive tools and streamlining the entire process in a single interface.

In just one year, SODA.Auto aims to double its client base of automotive companies in Western markets, expecting them to develop over 150,000 software-defined vehicles. “The company anticipates fostering software-defined vehicles industry development and reaching $100 million in revenue by 2027,” stated Sergey Malygin, CEO at SODA.Auto.

“The previous status quo of creating vehicles no longer works. We need innovative tools to help automakers (and suppliers) quickly overcome the challenge of creating a product comparable to high end technology products and at the cost of Chinese cars,” stated Glenn Saint, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) UK, Commercial Director at Equipmake.

SODA V is also applicable to aerospace, rail, and marine sectors, and several other areas. “SODA.Auto continues to bring their innovation and cutting-edge technologies to the forefront through the infusion of AI into Digital Twins with their latest Multi-agentic GEN AI solutions,” stated Dan Isaacs, CTO and GM at Digital Twin Consortium. This initiative showcases practical applications of these technologies, validated by Digital Twin Consortium, including NASA.

About

SODA.Auto, a UK-based automotive company founded in 2023, boasts a team of 60 experienced developers and managers, many from Arrival. Headquartered in London, the company secured $6 million in investments in 2023. With a focus on accelerating the development of software-defined vehicles, SODA.Auto aims to democratize advanced automotive engineering and foster a new era of mobility innovation. Find more at https://soda.auto.

Press contact:
pr@soda.auto

SOURCE SODA.Auto

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.