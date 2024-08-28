AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

CrimsonLogic and ZONIQ Partner to Leverage Mendix Low-Code Platform for Accelerated Digital Transformation

PRNewswire August 28, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based global technology company, CrimsonLogic, part of PSA International, and a leader in digital solutions for businesses and governments, announced today a strategic partnership with ZONIQ, an official Mendix training and development partner, to leverage the Mendix low-code platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the development and deployment of customized digital applications, providing scalable and efficient solutions for organizations.

Mendix, a Siemens business, is a low-code software application platform which was named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

The platform is designed to facilitate collaboration between IT and business users, enabling the creation of critical enterprise software with speed and efficiency. Its robust security, high availability, and extensive integration capabilities help organizations modernize their application development processes.

With CrimsonLogic’s extensive experience in digital transformation for both the public and private sectors, backed by a proven track record of over 36 years in implementing more than 60 projects across 40 countries, and ZONIQ’s expertise in low-code application development, this partnership is set to empower organizations to accelerate their digitalization efforts.

CrimsonLogic’s Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific, Ernest Low, said, “With the growing adoption of low-code development platforms, we are excited to join forces with ZONIQ to fully harness the agility of the Mendix platform. This partnership will enable us to deliver innovative and scalable digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. By combining our strengths, we can drive efficiency in application development, ultimately enhancing the digital capabilities of organizations.”

ZONIQ’s Managing Director and Co-Founder, Daniel Elegent, added, “Partnering with CrimsonLogic allows us to extend our reach and impact in digital transformation to both the public service and private sector. Together, we can provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to quickly develop and deploy applications that drive value and innovation. The Mendix platform is a game-changer in the low-code development arena, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this technological advancement.”

Together, both CrimsonLogic and ZONIQ are committed to driving digital transformation and delivering exceptional solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the digital age.

About CrimsonLogic:

CrimsonLogic, part of PSA International, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 36 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world’s first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.
www.crimsonlogic.com

About ZONIQ:

ZONIQ is a rapidly growing IT consulting and services company based in Singapore, recognized as a Siemens Mendix partner in Asia specializing in low-code application and software development. With a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and North Asia including Greater China, ZONIQ offers expert Mendix training alongside its development services, helping to build and strengthen the local Mendix communities. Their skilled team, led by two Mendix Expert Developers, has driven successful collaborations with public sector entities, multinational corporations, and banking and financial institutions. ZONIQ has established itself as a trusted provider and training partner, driving innovation in enterprise app development globally.
www.zoniq.sg

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/crimsonlogic-and-zoniq-partner-to-leverage-mendix-low-code-platform-for-accelerated-digital-transformation-302232733.html

SOURCE CrimsonLogic; ZONIQ

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.