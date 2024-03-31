AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Infosys Joins Stanford HAI Affiliate Program to Accelerate Enterprise AI Research Initiatives

PRNewswire August 28, 2024

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the initiative will focus on key areas to drive innovation and accelerate enterprise AI adoption

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is collaborating with the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (Stanford HAI), an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI), to help accelerate AI research initiatives by becoming a member of Stanford HAI’s Corporate Affiliate Program.

Infosys Logo

Infosys will engage with Stanford HAI faculty and researchers on topics such as:

  • Responsible AI and helping enterprises navigate the complex technical, policy, and governance challenges.
  • Enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of business process value chain through usage of AI and Machine Learning
  • Optimizing AI models for cost and scale efficiency through a narrow transformer-based approach which allows AI models to be developed with minimal data.

James Landay, Stanford HAI Co-Director, said, “We are excited to welcome Infosys to the Stanford HAI Corporate Affiliate Program. At HAI, we focus on building and deploying human-centered artificial intelligence that benefits humanity. Together, we hope to push the boundaries of AI research and develop solutions that are ethical, trustworthy, and impactful.”

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, CTO, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Stanford HAI, marking a significant milestone in our AI-first journey. Through this collaboration, Infosys will support the development of cutting edge thought leadership and research that will help enterprises accelerate their AI journey in a responsible manner. By incorporating the latest AI research and proven practices into Infosys Topaz, we aim to drive innovation and deliver transformative AI solutions for our clients and industry.”

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys

