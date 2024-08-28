HGC launches Data Center Interconnect to elevate connectivity in Bangkok

HONG KONG and BANGKOK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announces the launch of Data Center Interconnect (DCI) in Bangkok. This solution is tailored to meet the escalating demands of business for robust and high-performance connectivity.

HGC’s DCI solution spans across data centers in Bangkok, interconnecting 7 major data centers initially to facilitate swift interconnections for rapid and consistent data transfer across locations. By minimizing the number of nodes in-between, this network topology ensures ultra-low latency. This model enables telco customers to accelerate digital transformation and drive technological innovation. Additionally, it simplifies network implementation complexities and offers flexibility for enterprise, service providers and OTTs to interconnect with diverse data centers.

Thailand is rapidly developing into a pivotal Asia Internet hub, with Bangkok emerging as a key location for data traffic. With its strategic location and expanding digital infrastructure, more enterprises are looking to establish a presence in the country. HGC is dedicated to extending its footprint, fostering growth and enhancing its service there. As a result of expanding its reach, HGC is driving an inclusive and diverse ecosystem for DCI.

Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business of HGC said, “Building upon our established success in Hong Kong, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in connectivity services to Thailand. Our goal is to provide comprehensive and premium connectivity solutions, creating an ecosystem that serves as a one-stop-shop for enterprises, service providers and OTTs seeking accessible and high-quality connectivity services.”

Chirawat Mahawat, Vice President of GMS & SEA, International Business of HGC said, “We express our sincere appreciation to our valued customers for their trust and support. Their continued partnership with HGC inspires us to refine our expertise and deliver leading DCI solutions. With other connectivity solutions, HGC is dedicated to driving economic growth and technological advancement in Thailand.”

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group’s digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more, please visit HGC’s website at: www.hgc.com.hk

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)