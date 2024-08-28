AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bitrue Joins Hands With CV Pad to Bring New Web3 Projects to Fruition

PRNewswire August 28, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitrue, one of the most well-established cryptocurrency exchanges with over 6 years of operations, has partnered with cryptocurrency incubator CV Pad in order to grow the web3 industry.

CV Pad is one of the most influential incubators in Switzerland, having established a Swiss Crypto Valley employing thousands of skilled tech entrepreneurs. Their co-working space currently houses more than 200 project teams working on different areas within the web3 industry, and they facilitate cooperation among teams through industry events and summits, research reports, acceleration programs, and more.

Teams working alongside CV Pad will be able to leverage the connection with Bitrue to receive expedited listings on the exchange, as well as to access special marketing events hosted by Bitrue, including launchpools & AMA sessions delivered to the company’s 400,000 followers.

“Our goal in partnering with a highly refined accelerator like CV Pad is primarily to find new avenues of lifting the crypto industry as a whole. Through our combined efforts, we’ll be able to identify and nurture the most promising projects in this space,” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue. “From Bitrue’s side, we look forward to increasing the rate at which we can bring new projects to our exchange, while simultaneously helping new projects to expand and reach a new audience.”

Bitrue recently made headlines with the launch of Bitrue Ventures, a new VC fund pushing $40,000,000 into nascent cryptocurrency projects. Following the company’s extensive research, much of which has been made public on the Bitrue website, a handful of key verticals will be the focus for receiving investment, namely Artificial Intelligence (AI), Real World Asset tokenization (RWA), GameFi, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Bitrue also recently launched a new launchpool feature, which directly connects projects with its sophisticated worldwide userbase, allowing these companies to seamlessly grow their communities while finding new investors during their critical launch phase.

The first of the collaborations between Bitrue and CV Pad will be announced shortly, interested parties are invited to follow Bitrue on X to receive the information as soon as it becomes available.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital asset exchange that supports trading, loans and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe, and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue’s website.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitrue-joins-hands-with-cv-pad-to-bring-new-web3-projects-to-fruition-302232762.html

SOURCE Bitrue

