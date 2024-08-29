AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Waives FX Fees for Cardholders in Seven European Countries

PRNewswire August 29, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume,  has announced the waiving of foreign exchange (FX) fees for its Mastercard holders when spending in local currencies in Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, and Hungary. This change reflects Bybit’s commitment to providing seamless and cost-effective solutions for its global customer base.

Bybit Waives FX Fees for Cardholders in Seven European Countries (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Effective immediately, Bybit Card users can now spend directly in PLN, BGN, HRK, CZK, DKK, SEK, and HUF without incurring the standard 0.5% FX fee that was previously applied. This update is a significant win for users, especially those who frequently travel or conduct business in these countries, allowing them to make purchases without worrying about additional charges.

“Our goal has always been to empower our users with financial freedom and flexibility,” said Joan Han, marketing director at Bybit. “By removing these fees, we are taking another step towards making the Bybit Card an indispensable tool for anyone looking to manage their finances more efficiently across Europe.”

The usability of the Bybit Card ensures it serves as a tool for international travel and expenses, providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility for all users.

Core Features of the Bybit Card

  • Convenient Cash Access: Withdraw cash from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience.
  • Flexible Card Options: For on-the-go payments, choose between virtual and physical cards compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
  • Lucrative Rewards: Enjoy a loyalty program offering 2% cashback on all purchases, with VIP tiers reaching up to 10% cashback (conditions apply).

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-waives-fx-fees-for-cardholders-in-seven-european-countries-302233949.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.