ZOO Corporation Selects OutSystems for Gen AI-Powered Cloud-Based Electronic Drug History System

The low-code platform enabled the company to reduce development time by approximately 30% while swiftly incorporating customer feedback

TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced that ZOO Corporation, a software provider in the fields of healthcare and entertainment, has developed “kusudama Cloud Yakureki,” a cloud-based electronic drug history system powered by generative AI, utilising OutSystems. Prior to adopting OutSystems, ZOO relied on development languages and environments with high learning costs, leading to lengthy development times. However, with the OutSystems visual model-driven platform and its strong CI/CD capabilities, development time was reduced by approximately 30%. The system allows ZOO to swiftly incorporate customer feedback into its products, enabling the company to advance on its expansion plans with new feature enhancements aimed at creating an all-in-one dispensing system.

“We are very pleased that ZOO was able to develop the ‘kusudama Cloud Yakureki’ cloud-based electronic drug history system with a 30% shorter development time.

OutSystems will continue to help our customers expand their business and drive their digital transformation,” said Tomoharu Mieno, Regional Vice President, Northeast Asia at OutSystems and OutSystems Japan Representative Director.

When previously offering on-premise products, ZOO had to conduct product delivery and customer support in person. However, this posed significant challenges due to the speed of deployment, travel costs and time required, which necessitated the development of cloud-based products to expand its business nationwide. OutSystems was selected by ZOO for its ability to efficiently develop large and complex systems, and strong track record of developing successful mission-critical systems and applications, both in Japan and overseas.

The kusudama Cloud Yakureki was developed by a team of experts beyond the traditional framework of developer, including not only highly equipped employees with extensive coding knowledge, but also members with expertise in design and AI, who acquired the skills needed to develop the application in just two months. As they were able to implement various customer ideas and feature requests within a short timeframe, this contributed to boosting customer satisfaction and paved the way for business growth opportunities.

Powered by generative AI, kusudama Cloud Yakureki offers tailored medication guidance based on prescription details, patient information, and previous drug history. It can also automatically transcribe the content of recorded guidance conversations, significantly improving pharmacists’ work efficiency amid staff shortages. Beyond these features, ZOO intends to add other features such as prescription input, receipt request, inventory management, headquarters, and point-of-sale (POS) register. By developing an application that will integrate dispensing information with POS purchase history, the company’s ultimate goal is to create an all-in-one dispensing system that can simultaneously be used as a healthcare ledger to expand its business.

“Headquartered in Nagano, Japan, ZOO needed to establish an internal system to ensure swift development and delivery support in a short period of time to expand future business opportunities by transitioning its product offerings from on-premises to cloud-based solutions,” said Shusuke Fujii, President of ZOO Corporation. “Given these circumstances, we were able to complete the kusudama Cloud Yakureki with high security, flexibility, and scalability while reducing the development time by adopting the OutSystems platform. With this achievement, we intend to further expand the use of OutSystems to support pharmacists and achieve an overwhelming improvement in productivity.”

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 750,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

