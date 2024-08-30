AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Anglepoint Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services

PRNewswire August 31, 2024

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Anglepoint, the global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) for the Global 2000, has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services for a fifth time. Once again recognized for their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, Anglepoint believes this distinction reflects their innovation and best-in-class services.

Anglepoint is proud to announce that for the fifth year in a row, they have been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services.

Ron Brill, Anglepoint’s President and Chairman, says, “Anglepoint is proud to announce our continued recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services, marking our fifth consecutive year in this esteemed position. We feel this outstanding achievement underscores our unmatched expertise and commitment to excellence and our continuous drive to innovate and redefine industry standards. Every day, we draw inspiration from our clients and are deeply grateful for the trust they place in us. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our employees, clients, and partners, who have been integral to our remarkable journey.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report here.

About Gartner®
GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anglepoint
Anglepoint is the leading, global provider of IT Asset Management and cloud-managed services, driving cost optimization, risk mitigation, & operational excellence within the software, hardware & cloud licensing estates of the world’s most complex organizations. We deliver end-to-end managed services, including program strategy development, technology selection, & implementation, to the Global 2000.

CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact: Alison Frederick, Director of Communications and External Relations, at info@anglepoint.com.  

Connect with Anglepoint on LinkedInFacebookX, and at Anglepoint.com.

 

SOURCE Anglepoint

