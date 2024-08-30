AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Light Up Your Rings in Outdoor Cardio Party with Pamela Reif

PRNewswire August 31, 2024

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As part of the second European leg of the “Light Up Your Rings campaign”, Huawei today held an unforgettable outdoor cardio party, with globally renowned fashion and fitness influencer Pamela Reif leading the challenge.

The event sought to encourage participants to become a better version of themselves, in style, showcasing how Huawei smart wearables can help people establish a healthier lifestyle, with features including the HUAWEI Activity Rings, wearing comfort, and more.

Outdoor Cardio Party Led by Pamela Reif

Held at Huawei’s Berlin flagship store, the fitness challenge saw over 40+ guests participate in a series of cardio workouts. Before activities commenced, Pamela Reif delivered a HUAWEI TALK to over 40 guests on the theme “For a Better You,” focusing on women’s health and wellness.

(PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

After the talk, guests, equipped with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, joined Pamela and two German fitness influencers, Lisa Buckwitz and Konstantin Krayer, for the Outdoor Cardio Party. The event also included a martial arts-inspired cardio workout, offering a multicultural fitness experience through sports.

Pamela Reif reflected, “This event was a grand calorie-burning party that has reshaped the way people approach fitness and health. It served as a meaningful expression and practice of a healthy lifestyle philosophy. I hope my insights helped shed light on the importance of scientific fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and the unique role Huawei’s smart wearables play in helping them achieve these goals.”

(PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

Better Yourselves with Huawei Wearables’ Blend of Engaging, Science-based Features

Available on Huawei smart wearables, including the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 and HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, HUAWEI Activity Rings empower users to strive towards their true potential. It traces one’s daily physical activity and helps them nurture healthy lifestyle habits through the three coloured activity rings. A medal system offers more incentives to users as well.

(PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

Both watches also support HUAWEI TruSportTM, offering customised training plans, based on Running Ability Index (RAI) – comprising pace, heart rate, and more. Smart GNSS positioning algorithm guarantees more accurate route tracking.

Also available are holistic features including the StayFit calorie management app, advanced sleep monitoring, all powered by the latest HUAWEI TruSeenTM technology, which boasts more precise vital signs monitoring.

(PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

Huawei Berlin Flagship Store Transformed into City Living Room

The Huawei Berlin flagship store underwent a comprehensive renovation, enhancing the consumer experience with an upgraded display of Huawei products, blending store design language with local elements like the minimalist and rational Bauhaus style.

(PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

The Huawei Berlin flagship store was transformed into a “city living room,” hosting weekly events centred around community lifestyle, including fitness and health.

During the event, Berlin users who completed the “Active Week” challenge in the HUAWEI Health App could visit the flagship store to collect exclusive commemorative gifts, and enjoy tax refund services, relaxation spaces, free charging, complimentary drinks, full-brand smartphone screen protector services, and free cleaning for smartphone and wearable devices.

(PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Finland, France, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com 

 

SOURCE HUAWEI

