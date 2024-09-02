AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

FranklinWH and AC Solar Warehouse Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Solar and Energy Storage Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire September 2, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FranklinWH Australia Pty Ltd. (FranklinWH), a pioneer in advanced home energy management, has entered into a strategic partnership with AC Solar Warehouse, a leading distributor of solar and energy storage solutions across Australia and New Zealand. This alliance aims to redefine the landscape of sustainable energy solutions in the region.

The collaboration between FranklinWH and AC Solar Warehouse signifies a union of cutting-edge technology and extensive market reach, setting a new standard in energy efficiency and reliability for installers and their customers. FranklinWH brings its expertise in comprehensive home energy management systems, renowned for their reliability and innovative features. These systems empower homeowners to seamlessly integrate solar power, grid, battery storage, generator, and smart energy management through intuitive interfaces and mobile applications.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with AC Solar Warehouse,” stated Steve Ruskin, Deputy GM of FranklinWH Australia. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. By combining FranklinWH’s technology with AC Solar Warehouse’s robust distribution network, we aim to empower households across Australia and New Zealand to achieve energy independence and freedom.”

AC Solar Warehouse, renowned for its extensive wholesale network, broad logistics capabilities, top-tier engineering support, and innovative solar equipment solutions, is set to leverage this partnership to offer even more comprehensive solutions to their customers. 

“Partnering with FranklinWH allows us to enhance our product offering with industry-leading energy management solutions,” commented Grant Behrendorff, Co-founder and Managing Director of AC Solar Warehouse. “Together, we will enable homeowners to optimize their energy consumption, reduce costs, and contribute to a cleaner environment.”

To learn more about FranklinWH’s advanced whole home energy management solutions, visit www.franklinwh.com

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH is a global leader in residential energy management and storage solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way households manage and utilize energy. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, US, FranklinWH combines extensive research and development with decades of industry experience to deliver cutting-edge energy solutions. For more information, visit www.franklinwh.com

About AC Solar Warehouse

AC Solar Warehouse is a premier distributor of solar and energy storage solutions in Australia and New Zealand, with extensive technical expertise in all aspects of solar system design, installation and free engineering support. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, they offer a diverse portfolio including solar panels, inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, their in-house made distribution boards and more. For more information, visit acsolarwarehouse.com.au.

SOURCE FranklinWH Australia Pty Ltd.

SOURCE FranklinWH Australia Pty Ltd.

