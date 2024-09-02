AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Global Brand Awards 2024: Call for Nominations

PRNewswire September 2, 2024

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global Brands Magazine (GBM), a premier brand publication and research company based in London, is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for the prestigious Global Brand Awards 2024. These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of companies and leaders across various industries, including real estate, banking, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, and technology.

Global Brand Awards 2024: Call for Nominations

How to Participate

Nominations are accepted from companies across various categories and regions. All nominations are evaluated at the national level by an independent external research agency.

Companies interested in participating in the awards are invited to submit their nominations through the following link: Global Brand Awards – Nomination Link

Awards Process:

  1. Nomination Review: The internal research team verifies the validity of each nomination and ensures sufficient data is available.
  2. External Scrutiny: Shortlisted nominations are assessed by an independent external research agency, based on various parameters.
  3. Jury Decision: An internal jury reviews the results and decides on the award winners.
  4. Announcement: Winners are announced on the website under the Award Winners section.

Benefits of Participating in the Global Brand Awards:

  • Global Recognition: Showcase the brand’s achievements on a global platform.
  • Enhanced Credibility: Strengthen the brand’s reputation and build relationships with partners and consumers.
  • Extensive Media Exposure: Enjoy widespread global media coverage and promotional opportunities across social media.

View the previous years’ winners here: Global Brand Awards Winners section

GBM’s Prestigious Awards Events

Past awards ceremonies have been hosted at some of the world’s renowned venues, including The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand; Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai; Emperor’s Palace, South Africa; Banyan Tree, Macau; and Address Downtown, Dubai, witnessing some of the global brands, like Mercedes Benz, Malaysia Airlines, Swarovski, Microsoft, Harley Davidson, SAP, HP, Standard Chartered, AUDI and many more. The awards night not only celebrates achievements with the award but also offers exceptional networking opportunities with industry leaders.

The next spectacular event is scheduled for Q2 2025. Updates will be shared on GBM’s social media channels.

Find a curated selection of leading brands across various categories, including the top 10 laptop brands, best mobile brandstop air conditioner brands, and more, on the website. This resource may assist visitors in selecting the best brands for their needs.

