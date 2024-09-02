AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

SolaX Recognized by TÜV Rheinland, Leading Green and Low-Carbon Transformation

PRNewswire September 2, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SolaX has reached new heights in its sustainability journey, earning a distinguished set of TÜV Rheinland certifications and industry-leading awards. Building on its earlier achievement of LCA certification, SolaX inverter products have now successfully completed the stringent verification process for the Environmental Product Declaration (The International EPD) conducted by TÜV Rheinland. This accomplishment allows SolaX to showcase its products on the prestigious international EPD platform.

After a thorough assessment by TÜV Rheinland of 30 products from SolaX’s X3-MEGA G2 and X3-FORTH series, five comprehensive reports were published on the EPD platform, setting new standards in the industry. These accolades underscore SolaX’s leadership in the green energy sector and its commitment to advancing sustainability.

As environmental consciousness becomes a global priority, regions worldwide are adopting stringent policies to promote sustainability and combat climate change. EPD and LCA certifications play a crucial role, enabling companies like SolaX to assess and minimise their environmental impact. Through these certifications, SolaX evaluates every phase of its supply chain—from raw material procurement to end-of-life disposal—ensuring compliance with eco-friendly practices. This commitment aids in selecting sustainable suppliers and drives innovation in cleaner technologies. Industry awards validate SolaX’s adherence to high environmental standards and highlight its dedication to clean energy and sustainable development, strengthening its market position and supporting global expansion goals.

Mr. Gao Zhiyong, Assistant to the Chairman and Director of Domestic Marketing at SolaX, commented on the achievement:

“We are delighted to have passed TÜV Rheinland’s the international EPD verification. At SolaX, we are fully committed to integrating low-carbon and zero-carbon solutions across our supply chain, working closely with our suppliers to foster mutual growth. We are leading the way in energy conservation, reducing carbon emissions, advancing our green transition, and enhancing the global presence of ‘Made in China‘ products.”

Mr. Weimin Fang, Vice President of Customized Services Greater China at TÜV Rheinland Group, commended SolaX and emphasized their shared dedication to sustainability:

“TÜV Rheinland and SolaX are united in their commitment to zero and low-carbon energy solutions and effective carbon footprint management. We will continue to leverage our technology and expertise to support SolaX’s high-quality growth and global strategy, contributing positively to sustainable development.”

SOURCE SolaX Power

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.