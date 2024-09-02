SolaX Recognized by TÜV Rheinland, Leading Green and Low-Carbon Transformation

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SolaX has reached new heights in its sustainability journey, earning a distinguished set of TÜV Rheinland certifications and industry-leading awards. Building on its earlier achievement of LCA certification, SolaX inverter products have now successfully completed the stringent verification process for the Environmental Product Declaration (The International EPD) conducted by TÜV Rheinland. This accomplishment allows SolaX to showcase its products on the prestigious international EPD platform.

After a thorough assessment by TÜV Rheinland of 30 products from SolaX’s X3-MEGA G2 and X3-FORTH series, five comprehensive reports were published on the EPD platform, setting new standards in the industry. These accolades underscore SolaX’s leadership in the green energy sector and its commitment to advancing sustainability.

As environmental consciousness becomes a global priority, regions worldwide are adopting stringent policies to promote sustainability and combat climate change. EPD and LCA certifications play a crucial role, enabling companies like SolaX to assess and minimise their environmental impact. Through these certifications, SolaX evaluates every phase of its supply chain—from raw material procurement to end-of-life disposal—ensuring compliance with eco-friendly practices. This commitment aids in selecting sustainable suppliers and drives innovation in cleaner technologies. Industry awards validate SolaX’s adherence to high environmental standards and highlight its dedication to clean energy and sustainable development, strengthening its market position and supporting global expansion goals.

Mr. Gao Zhiyong, Assistant to the Chairman and Director of Domestic Marketing at SolaX, commented on the achievement:

“We are delighted to have passed TÜV Rheinland’s the international EPD verification. At SolaX, we are fully committed to integrating low-carbon and zero-carbon solutions across our supply chain, working closely with our suppliers to foster mutual growth. We are leading the way in energy conservation, reducing carbon emissions, advancing our green transition, and enhancing the global presence of ‘Made in China‘ products.”

Mr. Weimin Fang, Vice President of Customized Services Greater China at TÜV Rheinland Group, commended SolaX and emphasized their shared dedication to sustainability:

“TÜV Rheinland and SolaX are united in their commitment to zero and low-carbon energy solutions and effective carbon footprint management. We will continue to leverage our technology and expertise to support SolaX’s high-quality growth and global strategy, contributing positively to sustainable development.”

SOURCE SolaX Power