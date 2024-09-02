Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Regional Edition Honors Champions of Inclusive Entrepreneurship Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition proudly celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, honoring a new elite of industry leaders spearheading inclusive entrepreneurship across Asia. Set in Bangkok, Thailand, this year’s awards highlighted leading business leaders and enterprises who have championed inclusivity, broken barriers for underrepresented groups, and created pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the business world. The awards was graced by H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand, and Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.

Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia’s largest award networking platform. Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Umpujh, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “As leaders, we bear the profound responsibility to nurture and expand this ecosystem. By fostering diversity and inclusion, we not only drive economic growth but ensure that our progress lifts all members of society. Together, we are building a future where success is shared, progress is inclusive, and Asia’s economic potential is fully realized.”

Among the notable awardees are Thailand’s Kamonpop Veerapala, President of Government Housing Bank (G H Bank), and Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman and CEO of DDB Group Philippines, whose leadership transcends traditional business achievements as they actively cultivate cultures of inclusion within their organizations and beyond, setting a powerful example for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Further outstanding awardees include Indonesia’s PT INTENS under the Fast Enterprise category, Thailand’s Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) under the Inspirational Brand category, and Thailand’s Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited along with Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) under the Corporate Excellence category.

Prior to the APEA 2024 Regional Edition, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2024 was held in the day. The forum convened over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and policymakers from 19 countries. Themed “Empowering Asia Through Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystems”, the forum provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders to delve into the intricacies of entrepreneurship ecosystems, serving as a catalyst to propel Asia’s economic trajectory forward. Through comprehensive discussions, the forum dissected barriers while spotlighting the manifold advantages inherent in fostering inclusive entrepreneurship. The forum was graced by Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce of Thailand.

Enterprise Asia’s President Richard Tsang expressed at the forum’s opening that “An inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem is not merely about leveling the playing field; it is about ensuring that every individual, regardless of background, gender, or circumstance, has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the growth and prosperity of our region. It is about breaking down the walls that divide us and building bridges that connect us—bridges that lead to innovation, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.”

The forum featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Dr. Chatchai Thnarudee, Board of Directors at Digital Government Development Agency, MCOT Public Company Limited, Jaymart Insurance Public Company Limited; Jatupron Pimngern, Head of Strategic Foresight & Financial Innovation at DeeMoney and FinTech and Payment Innovation Expert; Kultida Leenabanchong, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Communications Strategy Lead at Roche; Narusan Dhanvarjor, CEO of InnoSpace (Thailand); Rashmi Sharma, Sr. Director at Coca Cola, Leadership & Wellbeing Expert, and TEDx Speaker; Ratinan Wongwatcharanon, VP of Head of Investor Relations at Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited; Lt. General Sudhir Sharma, Chairman of MitKat Advisory Services and Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Surasit Sachdev, CEO of Hungry Hub and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Sasin School of Management.

The AEF 2024 and APEA 2024 Regional Edition are supported by the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Myanmar Business Executives Association, and Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce. The AEF 2024 is also supported by Business Networking Club Malaysia and Malaysia Chambers Jakarta.

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distributor, and Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine are the media partners for the AEF 2024 and APEA 2024 Regional Edition.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024

REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY WINNER NAME COMPANY NAME INDUSTRY COUNTRY DATUK IR. N. PURUSHOTHAMAN NAIR FOUNDER & CEO AFRIMA CONSULTING ENGINEER SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MALAYSIA DATO’ SRI MOHD ISMAIL NORBAT FOUNDER & CEO AGENSI PEKERJAAN UKHWAH SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MALAYSIA DR. KULWIPAPAT JATURAPISANUKUL CEO BLS MEDICAL CENTER BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE THAILAND GIL G. CHUA GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES PHILIPPINES KAMONPOP VEERAPALA PRESIDENT GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK (G H BANK) FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND SIVANESSAN S/O KITNASAMY DIRECTOR GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE KASEMSAN SUJIWARODOM CEO KIJCHAROEN ENGINEERING ELECTRIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED MANUFACTURING THAILAND GAURAV RUNGTA MANAGING DIRECTOR MĀN STRUCTURALS PVT. LTD. MANUFACTURING INDIA JAMES RICHARD AMATAVIVADHANA CEO MC GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED RETAIL THAILAND WILAS CHALOEYSAT GOVERNOR METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY ENERGY THAILAND SARA LAMSAM CEO MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND TEO JIN LEE FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR ODE CONSULTING PTE LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE KAJONSIT SINGSANSERN CEO SIAMESE ASSET PCL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT THAILAND

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY ARIESCOPE EL MEJOR TRADING PTE LTD TRADING & WHOLESALING SINGAPORE HYLIFE DEVELOPMENTS CO., LTD. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT THAILAND PT INTENS TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT INDONESIA

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY ASIA PACIFIC COSMETICS CORPORATION LIMITED. PERSONAL CARE THAILAND BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED OIL & GAS THAILAND BANGSAR HEIGHTS PAVILION SDN. BHD. PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT MALAYSIA KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY (PEA) ENERGY THAILAND SIAMESE ASSET PCL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT THAILAND THAILANDPOST CO., LTD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS THAILAND

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY THAILAND BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED MINING & ENERGY THAILAND CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED RETAIL THAILAND DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES PHILIPPINES DON MUANG TOLLWAY PUBLIC CO.,LTD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS THAILAND GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK (G H BANK) FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SINGAPORE KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY ENERGY THAILAND MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND NAMWIWAT MEDICAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY THAILAND S&J INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY THAILAND SIAMESE ASSET PCL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT THAILAND THAILANDPOST CO., LTD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS THAILAND

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

