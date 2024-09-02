AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Regional Edition Honors Champions of Inclusive Entrepreneurship Across Asia

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition proudly celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, honoring a new elite of industry leaders spearheading inclusive entrepreneurship across Asia. Set in Bangkok, Thailand, this year’s awards highlighted leading business leaders and enterprises who have championed inclusivity, broken barriers for underrepresented groups, and created pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the business world. The awards was graced by H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand, and Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.

Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia’s largest award networking platform. Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Umpujh, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “As leaders, we bear the profound responsibility to nurture and expand this ecosystem. By fostering diversity and inclusion, we not only drive economic growth but ensure that our progress lifts all members of society. Together, we are building a future where success is shared, progress is inclusive, and Asia’s economic potential is fully realized.”

Among the notable awardees are Thailand’s Kamonpop Veerapala, President of Government Housing Bank (G H Bank), and Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman and CEO of DDB Group Philippines, whose leadership transcends traditional business achievements as they actively cultivate cultures of inclusion within their organizations and beyond, setting a powerful example for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Further outstanding awardees include Indonesia’s PT INTENS under the Fast Enterprise category, Thailand’s Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) under the Inspirational Brand category, and Thailand’s Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited along with Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) under the Corporate Excellence category.

Prior to the APEA 2024 Regional Edition, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2024 was held in the day. The forum convened over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and policymakers from 19 countries. Themed “Empowering Asia Through Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystems”, the forum provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders to delve into the intricacies of entrepreneurship ecosystems, serving as a catalyst to propel Asia’s economic trajectory forward. Through comprehensive discussions, the forum dissected barriers while spotlighting the manifold advantages inherent in fostering inclusive entrepreneurship. The forum was graced by Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce of Thailand.

Enterprise Asia’s President Richard Tsang expressed at the forum’s opening that “An inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem is not merely about leveling the playing field; it is about ensuring that every individual, regardless of background, gender, or circumstance, has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the growth and prosperity of our region. It is about breaking down the walls that divide us and building bridges that connect us—bridges that lead to innovation, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.”

The forum featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Dr. Chatchai Thnarudee, Board of Directors at Digital Government Development Agency, MCOT Public Company Limited, Jaymart Insurance Public Company Limited; Jatupron Pimngern, Head of Strategic Foresight & Financial Innovation at DeeMoney and FinTech and Payment Innovation Expert; Kultida Leenabanchong, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Communications Strategy Lead at Roche; Narusan Dhanvarjor, CEO of InnoSpace (Thailand); Rashmi Sharma, Sr. Director at Coca Cola, Leadership & Wellbeing Expert, and TEDx Speaker; Ratinan Wongwatcharanon, VP of Head of Investor Relations at Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited; Lt. General Sudhir Sharma, Chairman of MitKat Advisory Services and Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Surasit Sachdev, CEO of Hungry Hub and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Sasin School of Management.

The AEF 2024 and APEA 2024 Regional Edition are supported by the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Myanmar Business Executives Association, and Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce. The AEF 2024 is also supported by Business Networking Club Malaysia and Malaysia Chambers Jakarta.

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distributor, and Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine are the media partners for the AEF 2024 and APEA 2024 Regional Edition.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024
REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

WINNER NAME

COMPANY NAME

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

DATUK IR. N. PURUSHOTHAMAN NAIR

FOUNDER & CEO

AFRIMA CONSULTING ENGINEER SDN BHD

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

MALAYSIA

DATO’ SRI MOHD ISMAIL NORBAT

FOUNDER & CEO

AGENSI PEKERJAAN UKHWAH SDN BHD

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

MALAYSIA

DR. KULWIPAPAT JATURAPISANUKUL

CEO

BLS MEDICAL CENTER

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

THAILAND

GIL G. CHUA

GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO

DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

PHILIPPINES

KAMONPOP VEERAPALA

PRESIDENT

GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK (G H BANK)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

THAILAND

SIVANESSAN S/O KITNASAMY

DIRECTOR

GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

SINGAPORE

KASEMSAN SUJIWARODOM

CEO

KIJCHAROEN ENGINEERING ELECTRIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

MANUFACTURING

THAILAND

GAURAV RUNGTA

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MĀN STRUCTURALS PVT. LTD.

MANUFACTURING

INDIA

JAMES RICHARD AMATAVIVADHANA

CEO

MC GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

RETAIL

THAILAND

WILAS CHALOEYSAT

GOVERNOR

METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY

ENERGY

THAILAND

SARA LAMSAM

CEO

MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FINANCIAL SERVICES

THAILAND

TEO JIN LEE

FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR

ODE CONSULTING PTE LTD

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

SINGAPORE

KAJONSIT SINGSANSERN

CEO

SIAMESE ASSET PCL

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

THAILAND

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

ARIESCOPE EL MEJOR TRADING PTE LTD

TRADING & WHOLESALING

SINGAPORE

HYLIFE DEVELOPMENTS CO., LTD.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

THAILAND

PT INTENS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

INDONESIA

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

ASIA PACIFIC COSMETICS CORPORATION LIMITED.

PERSONAL CARE

THAILAND

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

OIL & GAS

THAILAND

BANGSAR HEIGHTS PAVILION SDN. BHD.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

MALAYSIA

KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL

FINANCIAL SERVICES

THAILAND

PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY (PEA)

ENERGY

THAILAND

SIAMESE ASSET PCL

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

THAILAND

THAILANDPOST CO., LTD.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

THAILAND

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

COUNTRY

BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

THAILAND

BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

MINING & ENERGY

THAILAND

CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

RETAIL

THAILAND

DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

PHILIPPINES

DON MUANG TOLLWAY PUBLIC CO.,LTD.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

THAILAND

GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK (G H BANK)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

THAILAND

GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

SINGAPORE

KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL

FINANCIAL SERVICES

THAILAND

METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY

ENERGY

THAILAND

MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FINANCIAL SERVICES

THAILAND

NAMWIWAT MEDICAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

THAILAND

S&J INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

THAILAND

SIAMESE ASSET PCL

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

THAILAND

THAILANDPOST CO., LTD.

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

THAILAND

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2024-regional-edition-honors-champions-of-inclusive-entrepreneurship-across-asia-302236313.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.