LG ESTABLISHES NEW CONSORTIUM IN HARBIN, COMPLETING ITS GLOBAL HEAT PUMP R&D NETWORK

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

Partnership to Enhance Company’s High-performance Heat Pump Solutions for Cold Climates, Lay Groundwork for the Development of Next-generation Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is completing its global R&D triangle with the establishment of the Chinese Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research (CCAHR) in Harbin. The consortium, which joins existing LG-led initiatives in North America and Europe, will develop next-generation core technologies for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions capable of providing strong, dependable performance in extreme cold conditions.

To mark the official launch of CCAHR, LG held a signing ceremony on August 31 (local time) at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, China. Prominent members of the consortium include the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) and Xi’an Jiao Tong University (XJTU), all of which are actively researching HVAC technologies and systems designed for cold climates. The consortium will operate new research facilities in Harbin and Mohe City to develop strong and reliable HVAC solutions, helping LG to deliver products customized to local needs, and strengthen its presence in the Chinese market.

Harbin, known for its harsh winter conditions, and Mohe, where temperatures can drop to below minus 50 degrees Celsius, provide ideal settings for advancing LG’s research into heat pump technologies that can maintain high efficiency in severely cold climates. CCHAR will conduct tests on the company’s HVAC solutions, including residential air conditioners, at two facilities: a university-owned building at the Harbin Institute of Technology campus, and a residential site in Mohe. The consortium will gather comprehensive operational data to improve the heating performance, energy efficiency and overall reliability of LG’s HVAC products.

CCAHR is a significant addition to LG’s growing international program of heat pump R&D collaboration, complementing LG-led consortiums established in Korea and the U.S. last November, and in Europe this June. With its trio of consortiums, LG has built a robust R&D infrastructure spanning North America, Europe and Asia, and will be able to develop technologies suited to the unique demands of each region’s climatic and housing conditions. The R&D triangle will play a major role in further solidifying the company’s global leadership in HVAC technology.

Moreover, during a recent CEO-led investor forum, LG outlined four key strategies for business portfolio innovation, including the acceleration of its B2B capabilities – particularly in the area of HVAC. By leveraging its advanced inverter, heat pump, and chiller technologies, LG aims to lead the market in high-efficiency HVAC solutions, while actively targeting the growing demand for cooling systems, especially in AI data centers.

Additionally, in key markets, LG’s HVAC business is establishing a locally self-sufficient operation system encompassing the in-house production of core components and the creation of production bases optimized for regional supply. This system, which covers everything from R&D to sales and maintenance, greatly enhances LG’s B2B capabilities and is expected to support meaningful long-term growth.

“We are committed to developing next-generation heat pump technologies tailored to diverse climates,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through our R&D initiatives, we will strengthen our ability to provide differentiated solutions for each region, and reinforce our product and technology leadership in the global HVAC market.”

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lg-establishes-new-consortium-in-harbin-completing-its-global-heat-pump-rd-network-302235865.html

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

