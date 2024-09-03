AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Vistra completes acquisition of Sertus

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vistra, a leading provider of essential business services that help organisations to invest and grow efficiently and compliantly across the world, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Sertus, a Hong Kong-based provider of company incorporation and corporate services, having received all necessary regulatory approvals.

This transaction will expand Vistra’s Global Incorporations (GI) business by deepening the expertise and capabilities in the six jurisdictions in which Sertus and Vistra GI both operate – Hong Kong, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Delaware (USA), Samoa and Seychelles.

“Bringing together our two businesses will extend Vistra’s scale, scope and reach allowing us to provide deeper and broader end-to-end solutions to support our clients’ growth ambitions. We look forward to welcoming the Sertus team and their clients to Vistra, and to providing them with access to a broader suite of incorporation services and corporate solutions to help them expand further, faster and with lower risk. At Vistra, our vision is to make operating globally feel borderless and frictionless, and we are committed to removing the friction that comes from the complexity of global business” said Jonathon Clifton, Group Managing Director, Entity Platform and Incorporations.

“This is an exciting time for us to be joining Vistra as it continues to grow its market leading brand and position and invest in platform solutions that provide seamless onboarding and help make it easier to set up, run and grow a global business. For our clients, this combination provides access to Vistra’s global reach in over 50 markets and deep expertise and capabilities” shared Celia Fung and Josephine Pao, Sertus co-founders.

While Sertus is now part of the Vistra group, there are no immediate changes for clients.

For further information, please contact: 

Ellie King     
media.enquiries@vistra.com                                                                                              

About Vistra

Vistra is a leading provider of essential business services to help companies and private capital funds grow across the entire business and investment lifecycle.

Here at Vistra, our purpose is progress. As a close ally to our clients, our role is to remove the friction that comes from the complexity of global business. We partner with companies and private capital managers along the corporate and private capital lifecycle. From HR to tax and from legal entity management to regulatory compliance, we quietly fix the operational and administrative frustrations that hamper business growth. With over 9,000 experts in more than 50 markets, we can accelerate progress, improve processes, and reduce risk, wherever your ambition takes you.

For more information about Vistra, visit vistra.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vistra-completes-acquisition-of-sertus-302235806.html

SOURCE Vistra

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.