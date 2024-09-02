AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Final Rounds of Entrepreneurship World Cup is Hosted at Biban Forum 24 and Offer Access to $1 Million in Cash Prizes

PRNewswire September 2, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Saudi Arabia continues to grow in standing as a world-class investment hub, attracting entrepreneurs from around the world to pioneer impactful partnerships, innovate, launch, and scale their future-focused enterprises. The Kingdom is set to consolidate its reputation as the home of innovation-led entrepreneurship, with Riyadh hosting the final rounds of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC): one of the largest, most ambitious, and comprehensive pitch competitions of its kind.

Taking place during Biban Forum 24 — the Kingdom’s flagship startup, entrepreneurship, and SMEs Forum — the fiercely competitive tournament will provide up-and-coming startups from 151 countries. The opportunity to win $1,000,000 in cash prizes and gain all-important access to start- and scale-up capital, new connections, mentorship, and ideas.

With Biban Forum 24 setting a fitting backdrop, EWC will serve as a springboard for the next generation of investors and entrepreneurs to fulfill their potential.  In keeping with the spirit of this year’s edition of Biban Forum, which will be held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from November 5th to 9th, 2024 under the theme of Global Destination for Opportunities. The pitch competition will shine a light on the ingenuity and inventiveness of tomorrow’s business leaders.  

First established in 2019 by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation, EWC has welcomed over 400,000 entrepreneurs to vie for diverse financial rewards and growth opportunities. Since its inception, the competition has connected founders with over $4 million in cash prizes.

Last year, the EWC Global Finals were held at Biban Forum 23, with 100 innovative startups from 53 countries going head-to-head. The competition marked a significant milestone for Saudi entrepreneurship, as WhiteHelmet — a homegrown company — was announced as the first-ever Saudi startup to win the EWC grand prize, taking home $300,000.

Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini, Governor, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, “Monsha’at,” said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Entrepreneurship World Cup in Riyadh once more. Entrepreneurship is the backbone of our economy, and we take great pride in effecting positive change — not just in Saudi Arabia but around the world — by equipping the businesses and businesspeople of the future with the tools to build a more prosperous tomorrow.”

To learn more about the Entrepreneurship World Cup, please visit: https://bibanglobal.sa/  

SOURCE Monshaat

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

