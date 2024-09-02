ATFX Ranks 4th Globally in Q2 2024 Trading Volume with a Remarkable 43.75% Year-Over-Year Growth

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, one of the most respected media firms in the financial services industry, Finance Magnates released its latest data report for the Q2 2024, showing ATFX achieved an impressive global ranking of 4th in trading volume on the MT4/MT5 platforms, with a total volume reaching $765.1 billion. This milestone underscores ATFX’s strong competitive edge in the global financial markets and highlights significant growth in trading activity.

Compared to the previous quarter, ATFX’s trading volume in Q2 2024 saw a significant increase of 22.45%, and an astonishing 43.75% year-on-year growth. These impressive growth rates are not only a solid foundation for the company’s continued success but also a vivid reflection of its expanding business footprint and growing market influence.

Breaking down the product trends, the precious metals category grew by 26.2% compared to Q1 2024 and 79.2% compared to Q2 2023. The indices category saw a 99.38% increase compared to Q1 2024 and a 14.58% increase compared to Q2 2023. The stocks category experienced a staggering 457.82% growth compared to Q1 2024 and a 167.89% increase compared to Q2 2023. The energy category grew by 23.03% compared to Q1 2024, among others.

For a long time, ATFX’s trading volume has consistently ranked among the top ten globally, a testament to the brand’s strength and market competitiveness. This outstanding achievement also reflects our years of deep cultivation in the financial market, through building an integrated model of investment education, services, and tools to serve global clients. Looking ahead, ATFX will continue to prioritize customer needs, providing comprehensive and high-quality trading support services.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-ranks-4th-globally-in-q2-2024-trading-volume-with-a-remarkable-43-75-year-over-year-growth-302235847.html

SOURCE ATFX