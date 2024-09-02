AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index shows vitality of integrated dev’t of rowing and cities

PRNewswire September 2, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index was unveiled recently in Shenyang City, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, showing the vitality of the integrated development of rowing and cities.

The index, jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and Shenyang Municipal People’s Government, concentrates on studying Shenyang’s rowing development. It analyzes the development path and industry characteristics of rowing in Shenyang from the three dimensions including event charm, industrial development, and sports-city integration. It also advances specialized research with the growth of international rowing sports as benchmark.

The index for this year is the third edition of the China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index, following the two versions released in 2022 and 2023. The launch of the 2024 index marks a step forward of Shenyang towards building itself into a recognized city with strong sports competitiveness.

The 2024 index shows that Shenyang’s rowing events have gained increasing industrial and international influence, with the two core indicators measuring the number of racing teams and athletes taking the lead domestically. Since its inception in 2018, the Shenyang International Open Regatta has become one of the most influential characteristic events featuring the integration of cultural, sports, and tourism and with the largest number of participants in China.

As a rowing training and competition base, the Hunhe River flowing through southern Shenyang has witnessed flourishing sports training, leisure culture, catering services, characteristic experiences, cultural tourism and other business formats. The index tells that 390 rowing-themed cultural events was held in Shenyang in 2023, driving the revenue of rowing-related tourist attractions to exceed 10 million yuan (about 1.41 million U.S. dollars).

Shenyang has been stepping up efforts to promote rowing in campus. The number of rowing training activities on campus in Shenyang increased 20 percent year on year in 2023. At present, 41 primary and secondary schools in the city have offered rowing courses.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341878.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.