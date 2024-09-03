AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
1GW Astronergy modules to boost solar utilization in Africa

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After winning the tenders from two giant Chinese companies – China International Water & Electric Corp. (CWE) and the Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), a total of one gigawatt (GW) Astronergy n-type TOPCon solar modules will be shipped to Algeria to support the country’s 2,000 MW solar plant construction plan.

The 2,000MW plan is a photovoltaic power plant construction plan proposed by Sonelgaz, Algeria’s state-owned power utility. The plan is to build 15 solar power plants in the country’s 12 provinces, each with a capacity ranging from 80 to 220 MW. Most of the solar projects in this plan are constructed by Chinese companies.

This time, Astronergy won six major projects, namely Abadla 80MW PV plant, Batemete 220MW PV plant, Gueltet Sidi Saad 200MW PV plant, Douar El Maa 200MW PV plant, Ouled Djellal 80MW PV plant, and Biskra 220MW PV plant projects, which will be constructed by CWE and POWERCHINA respectively.

Among these projects, the 220MW Biskra project is one of the largest in the 2,000MW plan, and its construction has already started. The project uses Astronergy’s ASTRO N5 TOPCon solar modules.

According to local media reports, Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mining, Mohamed Alkab, said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Biskra project that the construction of the project will not only create more than 600 jobs for the local community and promote economic development, but also has far-reaching significance for improving Algeria’s energy structure and realising the energy transition strategy.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate approximately 400 million kWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of 330,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

As one of the competitive PV module suppliers in the industry, Africa is one of its important markets and also a place it is eager to join to support local energy transition process. The Noor Ouarzazate PV plant in Morocco, Benban solar plant in Egypt both have the supports of Astronergy solar modules.

In the face of the wave of global clean energy transition Astronergy will continue to work with its partners to support high reliability products to help all customers with green energy solutions for sustainable development.

 

SOURCE Astronergy

