DataFeedWatch by Cart.com Becomes the First Feed Management Solution to Introduce Native AI

DataFeedWatch by Cart.com sets new industry standard by becoming the first feed management solution to introduce native AI

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DataFeedWatch by Cart.com, a leading solution for managing and optimizing product feeds, has added full integration of AI to its feed marketing engine. This is a big step forward for the company and the industry.

Optimized data feeds have been a proven method for improving shopping campaign performance for years. Now, with the AI advancements served by DataFeedWatch, marketers can boost their return on ad spend (ROAS) for paid search and social media campaigns faster and with less effort.

“A game changer for our industry”

“It’s always been our vision to create the best possible feeds with as little effort as possible,” says Jacques van der Wilt, General Manager of Feed Marketing at DataFeedWatch by Cart.com. “The feed is the foundation of every successful advertising campaign, but digital marketers often lack the time or resources required to create the perfect feed. With AI integrated into our feed engine, they can now create optimized feeds with just a few clicks.”

A few players in the feed management space have chosen to outsource AI optimization to external chatbots like ChatGPT. This still requires marketers to create and pay for their own prompts to optimize product data for each product category.

What’s unique about DataFeedWatch AI is that it uses its 12-year expertise in product feed optimization to produce data structures that have been proven to work for specific industries and verticals. The AI-optimized data is fully embedded; for catalogs with thousands of products, this saves a lot of time and money. Plus, built-in AI is now included in all DataFeedWatch subscriptions at no extra cost.

“This is a game changer for our industry,” he continues, “and we are very proud to be the first to provide high-quality, AI-powered feeds. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this innovation to life, and we believe it will drastically improve the results of advertising campaigns. We invite everyone in the PPC space to experience the future of product feed management with us.”

How does it work?

Through a smart mix of existing technology and infrastructure, DataFeedWatch now offers AI-optimized feeds for Google and Facebook in English, with work underway to expand to more channels and languages.

Automated data mapping

Preparing a product feed for a channel like Google Shopping requires data to be mapped in the correct format. This usually requires manual data mapping and complex rules. Now, with AI, feeds can be mapped automatically.

AI-optimized product titles and descriptions

Customers can now choose AI-optimized versions of product titles and descriptions. The AI engine uses all available product data to create keyword-rich titles and descriptions based on best practices for 200 different product types. Marketers still have full control and can decide whether to use the AI-generated content.

Fill in missing data like size and color

Important attributes like size and color are often missing for some products. AI can find this missing information and fill in these fields automatically.

Optimize product categories with a single click

Google’s taxonomy list contains over 6,000 product categories. For large inventories, finding the correct category for each product type can be time-consuming. With AI, marketers can categorize products automatically.

PPC professionals are asking for AI solutions

According to the State of PPC Global Report 2024 (a global survey among 1,135 PPC specialist), AI was the #1 item on the wishlist for feed management solutions.

DataFeedWatch by Cart.com has now filled this gap in the industry by fully embedding AI into their platform at no additional cost to customers.

Jonatan Johansson, CEO at digital agency Est Populo and an early user of DataFeedWatch AI, had this to say, “As an online marketing agency, we have a lot of spinning plates and our customers expect top quality results. DataFeedWatch’s native AI lets us deliver these results even faster – freeing up time and mental space for other high-priority tasks.

“Creating and optimizing product feeds is a task that’s quite time-consuming and technical. But we can use DataFeedWatch’s embedded AI to alchemize scattered product data into a finished feed with the click of a button.

“We no longer need to spend hours on things like title and description optimization, or finding missing data for thousands of products across dozens of product categories, making it the perfect fit for us.”

