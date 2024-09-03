AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Keding Enterprises Announces Global Partnership Opportunities in Innovative Building Materials

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

Seeking entrepreneurs to lead the charge in sustainable construction and design worldwide

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global laminates market continues to grow, reaching USD 7.07 billion in 2023, with North America accounting for USD 1.161 billion, Europe USD 2.723 billion, Asia Pacific USD 2.066 billion, Middle East/Africa USD 436 million, and Latin America USD 681 million. Analysts forecast that Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.’s KD ECO⁺ Laminates, an enhanced version of the traditional HPL, is poised to dominate the global high-pressure decorative laminates market in five years. In the US market, the minimum investment required is USD 35,000, with an average break-even period as short as six months and full cost recovery in nine months, subject to market conditions. The product’s robust potential indicates significant growth prospects.

With superior product quality and innovative design, Keding has become the building material brand of choice for many globally renowned brands.

KD ECO⁺ Laminates addresses all the issues of traditional panels and offers a multitude of exclusive advantages.

Absolute Advantages

KD ECO⁺ Laminates revolutionizes traditional panels with its latest patented translucent structure. This innovative product is bendable, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and features highly realistic wood grain. Additionally, it boasts antibacterial properties, scratch resistance, and durability. By addressing common issues such as splicing black edges, fragile corners, and environmentally unfriendly raw materials, KD ECO⁺ Laminates stands out as one of the most competitive products on the market.

As a publicly listed Taiwanese company, Keding is unique in the industry for having a complete production line from log procurement to in-house marketing channels.

Keding Launches Global Partnership Program

Keding, Taiwan’s premier building materials brand, has been dedicated to producing healthy building materials for over 22 years. All products are manufactured and exported from Taiwan, ensuring excellent and consistent quality. The company has recently launched a global partnership program to introduce KD ECO⁺ Laminates to the international market. Keding promises to provide ample resources and support, fully backing our business partners to achieve mutual benefits. For more information, please visit https://www.keding-global.com/franchise/ or contact Owen Hsu via email at kdglobalbp@twkd.com or by phone at +886 22296-3999 ext. 2703.

 

SOURCE Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.