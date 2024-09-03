AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

THE PENINSULA ISTANBUL WINS ONE TO WATCH AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

Opened in 2023, within the new Galataport development, The Peninsula Istanbul occupies a quartet of graceful waterfront buildings in one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Peninsula Istanbul, on the banks of the Bosphorus in the historic Karaköy district, has been named winner of the One To Watch Award in advance of The World’s 50 Best Hotels awards 2024. This award is given to a rising-star hotel that has made a positive impression on the 600-strong Academy and the wider industry, and has been identified by the 50 Best team as having the potential to feature in a future edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels list.

 

The Peninsula Istanbul wins the One To Watch Award as part of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024

 

This is the second of two special accolades announced before the official awards ceremony on 17 September 2024 at London’s historic Guildhall.

The Peninsula Istanbul encompasses a collection of buildings, including protected historical landmarks from the early 20th century. The Lobby is a carefully refurbished, glass-fronted structure, which was Türkiye’s first modern cruise terminal built in the 1940s. 177 rooms comprise 138 guest rooms and 39 suites including The Peninsula Suite, one of the largest in the city. It includes a private hammam, gym, screening room, balconies and a private rooftop pool. Most rooms have views over the Bosphorus and the rooftops of Istanbul’s Old Town.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content at The World’s 50 Best Hotels, says: “Hotels of this stature and consideration don’t open often and The Peninsula Istanbul’s launch created real excitement across the industry. The historic buildings have been adapted sensitively and seamlessly, without compromising their heritage. The Peninsula group is one of the oldest luxury hotel brands, opening its first hotel in 1928, and this hotel continues a legacy of excellence, setting the gold standard for the future of hotels. It is because of this that The Peninsula Istanbul has won this award.”

Managing Director of The Peninsula Istanbul, Jonathan Cook, comments: “Receiving this accolade is a tremendous validation of the incredible effort, dedication, and passion that our team has poured into this property. The response to those who have experienced our hospitality firsthand underscores that we are on the right path, particularly considering how young our hotel is. It places us proudly on the radar of global excellence in hospitality.”

 

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 Logo

 

Media Centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

SOURCE 50 Best

