AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

TECNO X GEEKOM Launches MEGAMINI G1: World’s Smallest Water-Cooled Gaming PC

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM, a global leader in high-end mini PCs, has partnered with TECNO, a renowned name in the tech industry, to unveil the groundbreaking MEGAMINI G1 on KICKSTARTER, the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mini PC technology by merging outstanding performance with cutting-edge industrial design, setting new standards.

The MEGAMINI G1 boasts a compact chassis with a volume of only 5.74 liters, featuring a stylish metal exterior, transparent side panel, and charming RGB lighting. It is equipped with a mini display screen for real-time monitoring of CPU, GPU load, and chassis temperature. Undoubtedly, the MEGAMINI G1 stands out as a sci-fi masterpiece in the realm of gaming PCs.

Despite its compact size, the MEGAMINI G1 incorporates GEEKOM’s advanced water cooling system, operating silently at below 26dB for optimal temperature management without noise.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in the MEGAMINI G1 features 8GB VRAM and 3072 CUDA cores, delivering immersive gaming experiences and accelerating AI tasks. It supports DLSS 3 (Deep Learning Super Sampling), using AI to boost frame rates and enhance image quality in real-time, ensuring smooth gameplay and crisp visuals. Ideal for AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D modeling, the RTX 4060 maximizes performance and visual fidelity.

The MEGAMINI G1 features the Intel i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and up to 5.40GHz max frequency, delivering exceptional processing power. It is paired with 32GB of DDR5 dual-channel memory and a blazing-fast 2TB NVMe SSD, ensuring seamless multitasking and swift data access for demanding applications. Whether for gaming, video editing, content creation, or intensive computing tasks, the MEGAMINI G1 offers uncompromising storage and performance.

The MEGAMINI G1 provides extensive connectivity options, including USB, Thunderbolt, OCuLink, HDMI 2.0, an SD 3.0 card slot, and a 2.5G Ethernet port. These features ensure seamless peripheral connections, high-speed data transfers, and support for multiple displays, enhancing both expandability and productivity.

Each MEGAMINI G1 undergoes rigorous testing for extreme conditions and durability, ensuring high reliability standards. GEEKOM offers a three-year warranty and dedicated customer support, providing users with peace of mind and hassle-free service.

The MEGAMINI G1, a fusion of technology and innovation, is now available on KICKSTARTER. For more information, please visit GEEKOM’s official website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tecno-x-geekom-launches-megamini-g1-worlds-smallest-water-cooled-gaming-pc-302229325.html

SOURCE GEEKOM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.