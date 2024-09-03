AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Absolics Turns to Solace to Streamline and Event-Enable Manufacturing Processes in its U.S. Factory

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven enterprises, announced today that Absolics, a subsidiary of Korean semiconductor manufacturer SKC, is using Solace PubSub+ Platform to establish a real-time information flow across all enterprise applications in its U.S. factory.

Seeking a more modern solution to serve as the backbone of their integration system, the company evaluated several technologies before selecting Solace for its robustness and scalability. Specifically, Absolics built a Cloud-based event mesh using Solace event brokers, seamlessly integrating and event-enabling their manufacturing, management and product development applications.

With Solace, Absolics is now able to manage their entire API and events environment through one integrated solution, delivering a more automated data streaming and management process with high throughput and no downtime. By enabling accurate, real-time data transfer between applications across distributed systems, Absolics officials say the company is now positioned to make faster and more well-informed decisions. The availability and asynchronous distribution of critical business information and events also empowers them to dramatically improve quality assurance.

“Embracing an event-driven approach to application integration is helping Absolics strengthen its position as an industry leader by increasing its operational efficiency and competitiveness in the market,” said Danny Papadatos, regional VP Middle East, Asia Pacific and Japan, Solace. “Streaming, connecting and governing an ever-increasing amount of data has been a challenge for modern enterprises. We take great pride in helping Absolics event-enable their information to deliver the real-time operational performance they demand to remain successful.”

About Absolics:
Founded in 2021 as a U.S. affiliate of Korean manufacturer SKC, Absolics is a leading provider of advanced packaging technologies and services, offering scalable solutions for businesses of high-performance computing. For more information: www.absolicsinc.com

About Solace:
Solace helps enterprises connect and integrate anything, anywhere, reliably and in real-time, through the power of event-driven architecture. With PubSub+, a next-generation event-driven integration and streaming platform, the company provides a comprehensive way for organizations to stream, integrate and govern events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably and quickly. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to modernize their application and integration landscape; enable time-sensitive applications and processes at scale; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

SOURCE Solace Corporation

