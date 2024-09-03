AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ThermTec Launches New Wild-D Series, Taking Hunting Exploration to the Next Level with Dual FOV System

PRNewswire September 3, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ThermTec, a leader in infrared thermal imaging technology and solutions, has launched its new Wild-D series thermal monocular today. Noteworthy for the breakthrough combination of dual field-of-view and F0.9 lenses, it provides versatile application options based on wide observation and precise identification. Paired with its high-sensitivity NETD<18mK detector, the device excels in capturing the finest temperature differentials, even in complex environments and adverse weather conditions, delivering truly memorable image clarity.

Wild-D series seamlessly integrates advanced infrared imaging with energy-efficient technology to fulfill the growing demand for multifunctional handheld devices. Its versatility and high performance ensure exceptional reliability in diverse scenarios, including hiking, night hunting, and rescue operations.

Key Features of the Wild-D Series:

  • 18mK Precise Vision: NETD < 18mK captures even the smallest temperature differentials, unaffected by harsh environments.
  • Dual FOV: Equipped with an F0.9 optics lens, its dual field-of-view provides a wider, longer, and clearer hunting experience.
  • 2x10H Durability: With two replaceable, rechargeable batteries offering 10 hours each, your journey won’t be interrupted by power.
  • 19.2x Zooming: 4x digital zoom and 2x optical zoom, magnification range from 1.4x to 19.2x. Enhances both target size and image detail.
  • Stable Image Quality: AI calibration technology ensures clear, stable images in any environment, while the fixed-focus design eliminates recalibration when changing fields of view.
  • User-Friendly: Ergonomic design enables one-handed control. Adjust joystick sensitivity as needed. Wrist and neck straps prevent drops, while the magnesium alloy and rubber coating boost durability.

“The combination of dual field of view and precise image quality not only meets market demands but ensures ThermTec’s consistent quality standards. We are excited to launch the Wild-D series, which offers versatility and durability to keep pace with the times. We look forward to seeing this product provide an unprecedented experience for users across various fields,” said Taurus He, Director of Sales and Marketing.

About ThermTec
ThermTec Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leading manufacturer of thermal products concerning infrared thermal imaging technologies, providing the latest and best thermal technologies and solutions that improves the way people perceive the world, such constructs a safer and more efficient living and working condition for humankind. For more information, please visit https://www.thermeyetec.com/

Follow ThermTec on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thermeyetec
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therm_tec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ThermTecOutdoor
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thermtecoutdoor/
Facebook group: https://bit.ly/thermtecgroup 

CONTACT: Esther Zong, esther@thermeyetec.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thermtec-launches-new-wild-d-series-taking-hunting-exploration-to-the-next-level-with-dual-fov-system-302236464.html

SOURCE ThermTec

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.