LRQA enhances sustainability leadership as a supporting partner at the 2024 Impact X Summit in Melbourne

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LRQA recently demonstrated its dedication to advancing sustainable business practices by participating as a supporting partner in the renowned Impact X Summit in Melbourne. Known for convening leaders in sustainability, innovation, and finance, this event provided LRQA with an invaluable platform to engage with key industry stakeholders and spotlight its innovative EiQ platform.

LRQA at Impact X Summit 2024, Melbourne

The summit, centred around effective strategies for tackling climate change and sustainability challenges, offered a diverse range of discussions and workshops. A standout session was ‘How companies are responding to climate-related financial disclosure in Australia,’ where JP Stevenson, Head of Market Development for EiQ at LRQA, served as a panellist.

JP shared his expertise on the evolving landscape of climate-related financial disclosure, highlighting the critical role of transparency and accountability in corporate reporting. His contributions emphasized LRQA’s commitment to steering businesses toward more sustainable practices through the advanced capabilities of the EiQ platform.

Reflecting on the summit, JP Stevenson remarked, “Engaging in events like the Impact X Summit is vital for us at LRQA, as it allows us to both share our knowledge and gain insights into the shifting needs of our clients. The EiQ platform represents a significant leap forward in sustainability reporting, offering businesses a sophisticated solution to meet the growing demands of climate-related financial disclosures. We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders and continue our mission of fostering sustainable growth.”

LRQA’s participation in the Impact X Summit in Melbourne highlights its global commitment to sustainability. Collaborating with industry leaders, LRQA is driving innovative solutions to help businesses meet their sustainability goals. As transparency demands grow, LRQA’s EiQ platform is set to shape the future of ESG data management and climate-related disclosures.

About LRQA

LRQA is a leading global assurance partner, bringing together decades of unrivalled expertise in assessment, advisory, inspection and cybersecurity services. Our solutions-based partnerships are supported by data-driven insights that help our clients solve their biggest business challenges.

Operating in more than 150 countries with a team of more than 5,000 people, LRQA’s award-winning compliance, supply chain, cybersecurity and ESG specialists help more than 61,000 clients across almost every sector to anticipate, mitigate and manage risk wherever they operate.

In everything we do, we are committed to shaping a better future for our people, our clients, our communities, and our planet.

For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/ 

Further information

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve
Regional Marketing Manager – Asia Pacific (APAC), LRQA
hasan.surve@lrq.com

LRQA_Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lrqa-enhances-sustainability-leadership-as-a-supporting-partner-at-the-2024-impact-x-summit-in-melbourne-302234068.html

SOURCE LRQA

