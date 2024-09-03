Forrester Announces 2024 B2B Return On Integration Honoree And Program Of The Year Award Winners For Asia Pacific

Award recipients will be recognized at Forrester’s B2B Summit APAC 2024 and share how they achieved cross-functional alignment to accelerate business growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) will recognize Fujitsu Asia Pacific as the recipient of its 2024 B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors winner at B2B Summit APAC, happening on October 1, 2024, in Singapore and digitally. The B2B ROI Honors are awarded to an organization that has achieved strong cross-functional alignment to improve company performance. In addition, Forrester will also recognize Autodesk and Red Hat as its B2B Program Of The Year (POY) Award winners for implementing best practices and delivering execution excellence in demand and account-based marketing.

B2B Summit APAC is the leading event for B2B marketing leaders to explore the latest research, models, and client case studies to accelerate their business outcomes through data, insights, and emerging technologies. At this year’s B2B Summit APAC, award winners will present how they have enhanced operational efficiency, grown revenue, and launched initiatives that maximize customer value.

This year’s ROI Honors winner, Fujitsu Asia Pacific, a global leader in digital transformation, overhauled its internal processes to establish marketing as a key contributor to revenue generation, breaking down cross-functional silos and increasing alignment with product and sales teams. In its keynote session, Fujitsu will discuss how the organization transformed its go-to-market strategy to adopt customer-centric views in campaign planning and revolutionized its approach to revenue operations.

“In today’s dynamic business landscape, traditional marketing approaches simply cannot meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Jezmynn Koh, VP of marketing and communications at Fujitsu Asia Pacific. “We recognized the need to align our marketing strategies with our broader digital transformation efforts and to become a strategic driver of revenue growth. By adopting Forrester’s frameworks and insights such as the Marketing Capabilities Framework and Buyer Audience Framework, this helped us achieve a powerful integration across functional teams, resulting in a transformative go-to-market strategy that delivers exceptional value to our clients. The Return on Integration award from Forrester’s is a tribute to the team’s commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping businesses thrive in the digital age.”

The winners of the Program Of The Year Award will also share their success stories at B2B Summit APAC:

Autodesk will discuss how it implemented campaign planning best practices to create a region-specific campaign that led to improved business results.

will discuss how it implemented campaign planning best practices to create a region-specific campaign that led to improved business results. Red Hat will highlight how it transformed its account-based marketing strategy and increased executive engagement to positively impact business growth.

“This year’s B2B Return On Integration Honoree and Program Of The Year Award winners exemplify how strong cross-functional alignment can drive company performance and growth,” said Dane Anderson, SVP of international research and product at Forrester. “These award-winning organizations prioritize customer needs and experiences, and we look forward to having their success stories shared on stage with their B2B marketing peers at this year’s B2B Summit APAC.”

