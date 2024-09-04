AV-Comparatives Identifies Key Cybersecurity Threats for Summer 2024: Fakeshops, Phishing Attacks and Targeting Children

Unveiling the Rise of Counterfeit Retail Platforms, Sophisticated Phishing Schemes, and Increasing Cyber Risks for Minors in Summer 2024

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AV-Comparatives, a leading global authority on cybersecurity testing and research, has published its compelling findings for the summer of 2024, focusing on the critical threats challenging consumer cyberspace – counterfeit online shops, phishing attacks, and the significance of parental control for the protection of minors against malicious online activities.

In its latest series of comprehensive tests, AV-Comparatives assessed the reliability and effectiveness of cybersecurity solutions in tackling these pervasive threats. Close to 40 products worldwide were put through rigorous testing to determine their capabilities in safeguarding users against these evolving cyber risks.

Detecting the Deceptive: Fake-Shops Detection Test 2024

The “Fake-Shops Detection Test 2024” results underscore the concerning prevalence of counterfeit retail platforms. Users are often lured by these deceptive sites that mimic legitimate ones, risking financial loss and personal data theft. The detailed findings, provide an evaluation of how different security products perform in identifying these fraudulent e-commerce websites aiding consumers in making informed decisions.

Fake-Shops Detection Test 2024 – https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/fake-shops-detection-test-2024/

Mastery Over Malice: Anti-Phishing Certification Test 2024

Addressing another significant aspect of online safety, the “Anti-Phishing Certification Test 2024” showcases the resilience of certified products against phishing attacks, highlighting solutions that help users navigate the web securely without falling prey to cunning phishing schemes that seek to extract sensitive information. The successful products and their proficiency can be reviewed at

Anti-Phishing Certification Test 2024 – https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-phishing-certification-test-2024/

Safeguarding the Youth: Parental Control Certification Test 2024

The “Parental Control Certification Test 2024” demonstrates the impetus on protecting younger internet users. With stringent criteria ensuring over 98% success in blocking inappropriate content and without false alarms for child-friendly resources, the certification marks a significant milestone in delivering a safer online environment for children. The certification details and the performance of various vendors can be found at

Parental Control Certification Test 2024 – https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/parental-control-certification-test-2024/

Protecting while Browsing the Web: Real-World Protection Test 2024

Utilising internet security software while browsing the web is pivotal in safeguarding digital assets and personal information against an ever-evolving array of cyber threats. See here which products protect you best

Real-World Protection Test 2024 – https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/testmethod/real-world-protection-tests/

AV-Comparatives remains steadfast in its mission to provide transparent, accurate assessments of cybersecurity products. The invaluable insights from the latest tests serve the dual purpose of guiding consumers and aiding vendors in enhancing their solutions, reinforcing the collective effort to create a secure digital landscape.

With threats escalating in sophistication, AV-Comparatives’ efforts contribute significantly to the ongoing dialogue on cybersecurity and the imperative to protect all web users – especially the youngest who may be the most vulnerable online.

Quote: Andreas Clementi, ceo and founder AV-Comparatives: “As the cyber threat landscape evolves, so must our defenses. Our comprehensive testing has once again highlighted the necessity for robust cybersecurity across the board. With close to 40 products rigorously assessed, AV-Comparatives provides the industry and consumers with crucial insights into the effectiveness of security solutions facing summer’s most pressing threats—fake online retailers, phishing attacks, and risks to children’s online safety. These tests reinforce our commitment to upholding the highest standards in cybersecurity efficacy and user safety.” – AV-Comparatives Security Research Team”

Tested Cybersecurity Products:

Adaware Privacy Standard,

Avast

AVG

Avira

Bitdefender

Comodo

Dr.Web

Emsisoft

eScan

ESET

Fake-Shop Detector

Fortinet

F-Secure

G Data

Google Chrome

K7

Kaspersky

Malwarebytes

McAfee

MetaCert

Microsoft

Netcraft

NordVPN

Norton

Panda

Quick Heal

SafeDNS

Sophos

Total Defense

TotalAV

Trend Micro

Trusted Shops

VIPRE

Webroot

WOT: Website Security & Safety Checker

ZoneAlarm

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer

E-mail: media@av-comparatives.org

Phone: +43 720115542

SOURCE AV-Comparatives