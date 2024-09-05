AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GEEKOM to showcase its diverse lineup of mini PCs at IFA 2024

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the world’s largest annually held trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, IFA brings together thousands of world-renowned tech companies and hundreds of thousands of business people and tech fans from all around the globe to Berlin, Germany each year. 2024 marks IFA’s 100-year anniversary, and GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the “Green Mini PC Global Leader”, is going to make its debut appearance at the show!

With 21 years of dedication, innovation and hard work in the PC industry, GEEKOM has successfully established itself as the go-to brand for reliable mini PCs. Not only does the company focus on the quality and performance of its products, but it is also committed to the vision of Green Computing, as well as keeping users’ personal data safe.

GEEKOM plans to showcase an exciting lineup of AI powered mini PCs at IFA 2024, including models featuring the most advanced hardware.

Mini PCs powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors include the GEEKOM IT1 Ultra, IT1 Mega, GT1 Ultra, GT1 Mega, XT1 Ultra and XT1 Mega. While each model is available with either a Core U7-155H chip or a Core U9-185H processor, only the Megas come with dual Ethernet jacks, which enable them to serve more sophisticated networking functionalities such as soft routers, virtual machines, hardware firewalls and even home servers. Dual Ethernet ports can also separate internal and external network connections, providing logical and physical separation of trusted and untrusted network traffic and keeping data safe from potential cyber-attacks.

GEEKOM‘s AMD-based models on exhibition include the AE8 MAX, A8 MAX and AX8 MAX. Each of them features an AMD HawkPoint Ryzen 8040 CPU (up to Ryzen 9 8945HS), dual-channel DDR5 RAM, and dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet jacks.

Besides, GEEKOM is also going to showcase a gaming mini PC named the APro8 MAX. With a powerful Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and an AMD RX 7600M XT discrete graphics card, the computer is designed to run the most graphics-intensive games at high quality settings. It is bound to attract lots of eyeballs!

IFA2024 will be held from 6th to 10th of September 2024. You can find GEEKOM‘s booth at H11.2-128, Messe Berlin GmbH, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/geekom-to-showcase-its-diverse-lineup-of-mini-pcs-at-ifa-2024-302229316.html

SOURCE GEEKOM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.