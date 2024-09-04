AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

JA Solar Supplies DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Modules for 1.1GW Animal Husbandry and PV Complementary Project in Tibet

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, has successfully supplied 1.1GW n-type DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules for two animal husbandry and PV complementary projects located in Angduo Township, Mangkang County, and Gongjue Township, Latuo County in Tibet Autonomous Region. Despite the high altitude and remote location of the projects, JA Solar completed the supply one month ahead of schedule.

Of the two projects, the one in Angduo Township, Mangkang County, is believed to be the largest animal husbandry and PV complementary project under construction in the world.

The JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules were selected for the project due to their outstanding reliability. They have successfully passed the IEC standard test, thresher test, and other evaluations, such as salt mist corrosion testing, ammonia corrosion testing, dust and sand testing, non-uniform snow load testing, as well as the wind tunnel test at the highest wind scale of level 17.

As for the application in extreme cold conditions, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has successfully passed the outdoor demonstration in Mohe, which is one of the coldest places in China with an annual average temperature of -3.8 ℃, and all indicators maintaining excellent levels. Additionally, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has already been applied in a 200MW Animal Husbandry and PV Complementary Project in Chamdo, Tibet Autonomous Region, which has been successfully connected to the grid since November 2023. In May 2024, CTC National Inspection Group conducted a test on the project, and the result shows that the appearance and indicators all are qualified, proving the reliability of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro under extreme climatic conditions.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, commented: “At JA Solar, we are committed to delivering high-performance, reliable solar solutions even in the most challenging environments. The successful deployment of our DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules in Tibet’s animal husbandry and PV complementary projects not only highlights our technological excellence but also our dedication to advancing renewable energy in diverse and demanding conditions. We are proud to contribute to these groundbreaking projects and look forward to continuing to support sustainable energy development across the globe.”

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.