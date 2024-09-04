AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Launchpool to List Counter Fire (CEC) Token: A New Frontier in Blockchain Gaming

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the listing of featuring Counter Fire (CEC), a groundbreaking blockchain-based game, on the BingX Launchpool. Starting from September 3 and running until September 9, BingX users will have the opportunity to stake their USDT or BTC and earn CEC tokens, providing early access to a highly anticipated digital asset in the gaming world.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX & Head of BingX Labs, highlighted the company’s continued efforts to deliver innovative opportunities for its global community. She emphasized the company’s focus on connecting users with groundbreaking projects that harness the power of blockchain technology. The listing of Counter Fire’s CEC token on BingX Launchpool can be another step toward providing communities with rewarding experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital entertainment and the web3 gaming landscape. By offering users early access to tokens like CEC, BingX fosters deeper engagement and possibilities in the gaming world.

The total prize pool for the event is set at 6.5 million CEC tokens with capped hourly rewards of 451.39. Participants will have the chance to earn token rewards every hour, which will be automatically distributed to their fund accounts based on random snapshots taken of their deposited assets. Once the event concludes, the staked assets will be automatically returned to users’ fund accounts, ensuring a smooth experience from start to finish. In addition to earning CEC through Launchpool, users will also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive CEC staking event starting September 8. The rewards earned from the initial Launchpool can be staked from then, offering an Annual Percentage Rate of up to 500%. This marks a significant increase from first staking opportunities, where APRs peaked at 95%.

BingX continues to serve as a bridge between users and innovative and diversified projects, offering reliable exposure to new digital assets and benefits to participants. As Counter Fire makes its debut on the BingX launchpool, BingX invites its users to be part of this exciting launch and experience firsthand the potential of blockchain-powered gaming.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-launchpool-to-list-counter-fire-cec-token-a-new-frontier-in-blockchain-gaming-302237740.html

SOURCE BingX

