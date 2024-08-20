AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2024 the 12th Yao Foundation Charity Game Successfully Concludes: Shines for a Great Cause for the Following Major International Sports Events in Hong Kong, China.

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hosted by the Yao Foundation and the China Youth Development Foundation; co-hosted by Colorfull Sport Cultural Ltd.; supported by Sports Programming Center of China Media Group and Starz Sports Youth Culture Co., Ltd, 2024 the 12th Yao Foundation Charity Game has concluded successfully on 20 August 2024 at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

During the charity game, James Harden, the NBA MVP in 2018 and a 10-time NBA All-Star Game Player, joined by the 9-time and 6-time NBA All-Star Game players Paul George and Jimmy Butler, along with the Rising Star Challenge MVP and NBA Championship ring holder Kyle Kuzma has teamed up to compete with the CBA star players (such as Ailun Guo, etc.), demonstrating numerous outstanding skills to the participants.

“Fantastic 3rd Quarter”, as a tradition, was joined by International and Chinese star players and young players from the Yao Foundation Hope Primary School Basketball Season and Hong Kong & Macau, highlighting the LOVE at the core of the event. As progressed into the fourth quarter witnessed increased showmanship, the International Basketball All-Star Team ultimately prevailed 128-104 to end the game.

In addition to the charity game, the day also included a lively basketball carnival in the morning, where Paul George and Kyle Kuzma engaged in basketball friendlies with representatives from the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department & Police Report local Police Youth. Late in the proceedings, Jimmy Butler also appeared and showcased the thrilling three-point shootout with local children in an engaging session, adding another highlight to the action-packed event. Besides, campus visit and charity gala dinner has also gained great success, blessed with the tremendous support of individual and corporate supporters from players and other distinguished guests.

Recognized as an “M” mark sports event, signifying an exciting major sporting occasion for Hong Kong; supported by the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R., the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China, and Macau-China Basketball Association, the day-long activities have attracted over 8,000 fans to participate in. With the excellent performance demonstrated by the star players and the “worthwhile” appreciation from the whole city, 2024 the 12th Yao Foundation Charity Game succeeded in making itself another major international sports event held in Hong Kong with all the tickets sold out within three minutes.

Colorfull Sport Cultural Ltd, the co-host of this event, has been pivotal in carrying out the Yao Foundation Charity Game in Macau and Hong Kong in 2023 and 2024. Looking ahead, under the circumstances in 2025 the Greater Bay Area, Colorfull remains committed to investing and fostering high-quality cross-border sport IP and promotes the cross-sectoral development of “tourism + sports” in the Greater Bay Area.

The attendees posed for a group photo. (PRNewsfoto/Colorfull Sport Cultural Ltd)

The traditional “Fantastic 3rd Quarter” of Yao Foundation Charity Game (PRNewsfoto/Colorfull Sport Cultural Ltd)

Slam dunk from Paul George (PRNewsfoto/Colorfull Sport Cultural Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/2024-the-12th-yao-foundation-charity-game-successfully-concludes-shines-for-a-great-cause-for-the-following-major-international-sports-events-in-hong-kong-china-302237969.html

SOURCE Colorfull Sport Cultural Ltd

