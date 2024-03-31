AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

PKO Bank Polski Relies on DXC Technology to Make Paying for Parking Easier

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

Mobile App with 8 Million Users at Poland’s Largest Bank Brings Digital Personalized Banking Services to Cars

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, is working with PKO Bank Polski, the largest bank in Poland, to deliver a new functionality in its mobile banking app called IKO, where Polish users can quickly pay for parking from the comfort of their own vehicle.

PKO Bank Polski Relies on DXC Technology to Make Paying for Parking Easier

The solution, one of the first of its kind available in Poland, allows drivers to pay for parking through the in-vehicle infotainment dashboard once the system is linked to the app.

Drivers who use PKO’s app and have compatible vehicles will be able to manage activity, including starting and ending sessions at locations across Poland, as part of a new functionality which will enhance driver accessibility to parking payments. It will make payments faster and easier to complete. 

The innovation can be used with Android Auto in-vehicle technology starting from Android 8.

“We have built a long and successful partnership with PKO Bank Polski having worked with them on several important innovations over the last decade. We’re excited to extend this relationship and use our deep engineering and consulting expertise to bring new functionalities to the IKO app,” said Robert Taras, Account Delivery Leader for DXC Technology Poland. “By enabling PKO’s customers with new digital options for payments, we are taking another step forward to provide even more comprehensive and personalized financial services.”

PKO launched its IKO mobile application in 2013 in partnership with DXC and now has over eight million users in Poland. The app has over 100 functionalities including: checking account balance and history; making bank transfers; credit card repayment; deposit and top-up pre-paid phones; split payment transfers; contactless BLIK; PKO ‘buy now pay later’ deferred payment service; paying for highways; purchasing transport tickets; opening account using ‘selfie’; and online currency exchange.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

 

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.