Xinhua Silk Road: Salon event held to empower industrial development through cross-border e-commerce in C. China’s Changsha County

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A salon event focusing on paths of cross-border e-commerce enabling county-level industrial belt development was held in Changsha County of Changsha City, central China’s Hunan Province, on August 31, 2024.

The event gathered over 100 representatives from enterprises, industry associations, service organizations, as well as e-commerce associations and platforms.

During the event, Changsha County officially inaugurated its export base for second-hand vehicles, with the Hunan Used Car Circulation Association and five other relevant companies jointly signing a strategic agreement, aiming to create characteristic industrial clusters of automobile and auto parts exports in the county.

The second-hand vehicle export base will provide one-stop services including vehicle procurement, supply chain finance, license examination, customs clearance, international logistics, overseas warehousing, overseas after-sales, vehicle consignment, payment, delivery and so on. It is expected that 10,000 vehicles in Changsha County will be exported through the export base within three years, with the value of foreign trade exceeding 2 billion yuan (about 280.8 million U.S. dollars).

An incubation center for digitally going overseas of vehicles and auto parts in Changsha County was also launched at the event, with five enterprises signing the first batch of cooperation agreements. Utilizing its industrial and platform advantages, the county is set to promote the globalization and transformation of its auto industry, through measures including building cross-border e-commerce industrial parks.

The salon event also featured exchanges among participants from various perspectives, introducing the convenient and effective services offered by cross-border e-commerce platforms and addressing common confusions regarding logistics, talents and finance. Field trips and round-table discussions were also organized alongside the event.

So far, Changsha County has opened a total of 20 freight routes, with its cross-border e-commerce covering four modes of import and export. By the end of 2023, the county’s cross-border e-commerce import and export volume totaled 17.72 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.4 percent.

In the future, Changsha County will continue to make connections between its advantageous resources at home and abroad, and promote cluster development of relevant enterprises, as a bid to accelerate innovative development of cross-border e-commerce and enhance industrial development. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341906.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

