  • new product

Largest Web3 Airdrop Event: $200,000 Up for Grabs in Bybit’s TON Tournament with 14 DeFi Partners

PRNewswire September 4, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit Web3, the Web3 division of Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil the TON Tournament. Users can participate in the largest selection of TON projects collected on a centralized exchange across many verticals, including GameFi, Pet AI, Memes, DeFi, and SociaFi.

From Aug. 30, 2024, 7 AM UTC, participants can engage in the first-ever comprehensive airdrop event within the TON ecosystem, with $200,000 in rewards up for grabs.

Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 evangelist, commented, “The TON Tournament is part of our plan to simplify access to Web3’s amazing fun, community, and finance opportunities. We’re thrilled to partner with another top-tier protocol like TON and offer our users a unique opportunity to explore and benefit from all the new projects launching there.”

To celebrate the start of the campaign, Bybit Web3 hosted a live stream. The stream dove into TON’s growth in many crypto verticals on its mission to onboard 1 billion users to Web3. TON heavyweights such as EVAA, Yescoin, Momo AI, Catizen, TrueCoin, Storm, and JetTron will attend.

The tournament features exclusive rewards from 14 top protocols across the TON ecosystem, including 60 Fish from Catizen, a game with over 500,000 players, 1 billion Points from YesCoin, one of the giant games on Telegram, and 200 Lucky Nodes & 5,000 Gold Hammers from MomoAI. The total rewards from all 14 featured projects is over $200,000, and all users can claim their share. 

Bybit’s Airdrop Arcade is designed to simplify and enhance the process of accessing Web3 opportunities. It consolidates numerous airdrop opportunities into a single, engaging platform. Inspired by mobile games, Airdrop Arcade offers a gamified environment with quests and levels, making it accessible for beginners and seasoned airdrop hunters. This approach turns crypto acquisition into an enjoyable experience, allowing users to accumulate rewards across various tokens and chains effortlessly.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 10 million wallet users, over 20 major ecosystem partners, and counting. 

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 40 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/largest-web3-airdrop-event-200-000-up-for-grabs-in-bybits-ton-tournament-with-14-defi-partners-302238037.html

SOURCE Bybit

