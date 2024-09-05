AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Innovation in Action: NPCI Reimagines the Future of Digital Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2024

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a key architect in the evolution of India’s retail payments landscape, showcased its transformative products and innovations at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024, with a pavilion that encapsulated the future of digital payments in India, resonating with the event’s theme, ‘Blueprint for the Next Decade of Finance: Responsible AI, Inclusive, Resilient’.

NPCI Pavilion at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024, Mumbai, India

Each section of the pavilion was meticulously designed to provide an immersive experience, allowing delegates from around the world to engage with the latest advancements in digital payments and understand NPCI’s transformative impact on the fintech landscape.

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, visited the NPCI pavilion, where he, along with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das, were captivated by demonstrations of the latest technological advancements in digital payments.

A Journey Through Innovation: NPCI Pavilion Highlights

The pavilion featured distinct zones dedicated to UPI, RuPay, NPCI Bharat BillPay, and NPCI International, each offering a deep dive into the future of digital transactions. These zones were experiential hubs where attendees could witness the power and potential of NPCI’s innovations.

  • UPI Zone: Demonstrating innovations like UPI Circle, wherein UPI users can delegate payments to their trusted secondary users, and enhanced credit features on the BHIM app, this zone allowed visitors to interact with cutting-edge payment solutions. The UPI ATM, a key attraction, offered a glimpse into the seamless integration of cash deposits and withdrawals with UPI, revolutionising traditional banking interactions.

    Developed by NPCI, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a real-time payment system that facilitates Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions.

  • RuPay Zone: Designed as a bus to symbolise the mobility and accessibility of RuPay’s offerings, this zone featured National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology along with a dispensing machine where visitors could seamlessly get their RuPay NCMCs issued. Furthermore, attendees could acquire any in-trend payment accessories that go beyond the traditional card as a form factor directly from the RuPay On-The-Go (OTG) vending machines, showcasing the ease and convenience of RuPay’s latest innovations.

    Developed by NPCI, RuPay is a global card network from India with wide acceptance at shops, ATMs, and e-commerce in India and abroad.

  • NPCI Bharat BillPay and NPCI International Zones: These areas highlighted NPCI’s commitment to expanding the reach of digital payments, both within India and internationally. NPCI Bharat BillPay demonstrated the next generation of bill payment solutions like Bharat BillPay for Business, while NPCI International showcased how India’s digital payment infrastructure is making waves globally.

For more details about NPCI, click here.

For Queries: corporate.communications@npci.org.in 

RuPay Card Network, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), BHIM App features on display at NPCI Pavilion

 

NPCI BHIM Services, NPCI International, NPCI Bharat BillPay booths at GFF’24

 

NPCI India Logo

 

SOURCE NPCI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.