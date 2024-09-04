Alibaba International Wraps Up 2024 Global E-Commerce Challenge, Highlighting Youth Innovation

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (“Alibaba International”) today concluded its Global E-commerce Challenge (GEC) 2024 with a global finals event in Hangzhou, China, spotlighting exceptional young innovators worldwide.

Launched in 2021, the GEC aims to attract and engage young talents globally to shape the future of e-commerce. The 2024 edition of the competition, focused on exploring ways to elevate online shopping with artificial intelligence (AI), was open for applications to university students and recent university graduates. Participants were tasked to develop creative solutions to address the current inadequacies of online shopping in areas such as personalization, visual and voice searches, and cross-border e-commerce. As they advanced through the competition, they received guidance and support from experts at Alibaba International and gained insights into the company’s AI initiatives as well as real-world e-commerce operations.

Since its kick-off in June, this year’s competition has drawn overwhelming responses from over 1,000 individuals in more than 500 teams, representing regions including Europe, the Americas, East Asia and Southeast Asia. After two rounds of rigorous selection, 11 teams consisting of a total of 39 participants advanced to the global finals held in Hangzhou today to compete for the top three spots. The finalists presented their AI-based proposals to a panel of industry experts, consisting of Kaifu Zhang, Vice President of Alibaba International, who leads the company’s AI initiatives; Lillian Jiang, Chief People Officer of Alibaba International; Carlos Barrera, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Philippines; Ying Peng, General Manager of AliExpress; and Jin Qin, Investment Director at Alibaba International.

Three teams were selected as the final winners following comprehensive evaluation based on criteria including AI-Driven Innovation (25%), AI Integration Capability (20%), Technical Execution (20%), Consumer Experience (25%), and Presentation Quality (10%). Team CrashCourse, comprising students from Singapore Management University, secured the first place for their innovative approach and outstanding teamwork and brought home an award of travel vouchers valued at US$10,000. Team The Echelon Group, consisting of students from Johns Hopkins University and University of Maryland, College Park, and Team Saturdays, consisting of students from Bandung Institute of Technology, respectively won the second and third places and were awarded travel vouchers worth US$5,000 and US$3,000, respectively. Additionally, Alibaba International will offer internship opportunities to all participants who reached the global finals.

“The GEC 2024 has truly showcased the remarkable potential of our young talents today. Their innovative AI solutions have the power to transform the future of e-commerce, and we are thrilled to witness their energy and technical prowess here in Hangzhou,” said Kaifu Zhang, Vice President of Alibaba International.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to present our ideas to esteemed industry experts through the GEC 2024. This unique experience not only pushed our boundaries but also provided us with invaluable insights into digital commerce. Winning the challenge has been a humbling honor, and we are excited to apply what we have learned during the competition to drive innovation in the e-commerce industry,” said Zane Chee from Team CrashCourse.

The GEC 2024 global finals ended on a high note in an award ceremony, with representatives of Alibaba International welcoming the winners as interns with the company.

Sheryl Ho, Project Manager of Alibaba International GEC 2024, added, “We are incredibly pleased to have an opportunity to help nurture the next generation of global e-commerce talents through a global competition. The dedication and teamwork displayed by the participants are inspiring, and we are excited to welcome some of these brilliant young minds as interns at our company. We look forward to seeing their ideas make a real impact in the e-commerce industry.”

French student Melissa from Peking University, who interned at Alibaba International following last year’s GEC, remarked: “This thrilling internship journey has deepened my understanding of the Chinese market. The immersive experiences have also significantly boosted my professional skills, sharpening my edge in competitor analysis, data analysis, cross-team collaboration and problem-solving.”

For more information and updates on Alibaba International GEC 2024, please visit https://aidc-jobs.alibaba.com/GEC/index/program

# # #

About Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

Media Contacts

Lingshan Lu

PR Manager

Alibaba International Digital Commerce

lulingshan.lls@alibaba-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alibaba-international-wraps-up-2024-global-e-commerce-challenge-highlighting-youth-innovation-302238088.html

SOURCE Alibaba International