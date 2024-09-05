AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pagoda Makes Its Mark at Asia Fruit Logistica 2024: Launching Overseas Expansion, Starting with Indonesia

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 4th, the 17th Asia Fruit Logistica opened at the Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong SAR, China. As China’s largest fruit retailer, Pagoda debuted at the event under the theme “United in Diversity, Thriving Together”, announcing its entry into the international consumer market. The exhibition attracted over 750 professional exhibitors and buyers from 40 countries and regions worldwide.

Pagoda showcased its comprehensive supply chain and global logistics advantages, featuring signature fruits such as melons, green grapes, apples, and prunes. The display included 11 categories with 15 Excellent  fruits and a variety of “Three Zero” organic vegetables. The Pagoda booth was bustling with visitors from around the globe, including international and domestic buyers, partners, and exhibition attendees.

Mr. Zhu Qidong, Deputy General Manager of Pagoda Group and General Manager of the B2B Business Group and Overseas Store Development Business Unit, stated that Pagoda will leverage its more than 20 years of experience in the entire supply chain, along with its successful experience in B2B overseas expansion and thorough market research, to formally launch its consumer market entry abroad, starting with Indonesia.

Notably, Pagoda’s B2B overseas operations have demonstrated significant success, expanding across multiple countries and regions, with a growth rate near 30% in the first half of 2024.

Mr. Zhu further emphasized that entering the consumer market overseas is a strategic move for Pagoda to go global and achieve long-term development. Currently, there are few specialized fruit retailers operating internationally, and even fewer that provide a well-structured product and service experience. Companies with mature B2B and B2C expertise and a comprehensive supply chain advantage are particularly rare. However, many countries boast impressive development levels and purchasing power, yet there is a stark contrast between the demand for high-quality, cost-effective, and well-serviced products and the current offerings. Addressing this gap is precisely Pagoda’s strength and a prime opportunity.

Industry analysts highlight that Indonesia, as the largest economy in Southeast Asia with a large population where fruits are a staple in daily diets, especially with the rising middle class, presents a significant market opportunity. The disparity in local fruit quality and the lack of membership systems and after-sales standards make Indonesia a promising choice for Pagoda’s overseas debut.

Pagoda has revealed that its selected partner in Indonesia shares a similar brand ethos and philosophy. This partner has extensive experience in successfully operating high-end markets and is well-acquainted with local policies and market conditions, making the collaboration a natural fit. Pagoda plans to open its first store in Indonesia by the end of the year, aiming to establish a robust Indonesia-based model before expanding to other countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pagoda-makes-its-mark-at-asia-fruit-logistica-2024-launching-overseas-expansion-starting-with-indonesia-302238134.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group)Corporation Limited

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

